Rakul Preet Singh: My blood boils when I read about rape cases while we struggle with the pandemic

After witnessing the wrath of the Covid-19 crisis, if one doesn’t wake up towards humanity, then when would they. That is one question which actor Rakul Preet Singh is currently grappling with, especially when she picks up the newspaper and reads about rape cases every now and then.

“I have to bring this up, but recently, I read about a rape case in Manesar, and my blood just boils reading such news. I mean there are people dying, there’s this pandemic with which the world is struggling, and then there are people like this,” she expresses in anger, adding, “I just don’t know what to make of it. Sometimes you start seeing a question mark as to whether we should be called humans at all.”

Amid the pandemic when there’s suffering all around, all that Singh hopes for is that people start to become more human, warmer and just nicer towards each other.

“Honestly, our existence doesn’t matter, forget what you’re chasing. It all boils down to the people around you, those small moments of joy and life being so unpredictable. If you start understanding it from that perspective, you will just look at life very differently. You will value smaller things as you live one day at a time. So, I just hope people become warmer and nicer,” states the actor.

The 30-year-old recently started a fund-raising campaign to help Covid-19 patients in the country. Talking about the need to step up and pitch in during the time of crisis, she says, “If it was in my hands, I would probably go out on the streets and start helping people in need. But, you can’t do that because there are norms that each one of us needs to follow.”

However, the actor admits that there are days when she is unable to arrange the right medical facility for people at the right time, and faces a hard task to shrug off the low feeling.

“But where do you draw the line? And how much do you push yourself?” she questions, and adds, “At the end of the day, I have made peace with the fact that we are all humans, and there’s only little you can do. And that’s something with which I continue to march on.”

Meanwhile, she is trying to spread positivity and message through her work, which is also reflected in her latest film Sardar Ka Grandson.

“In today’s times, we have realised the importance of family. And if people watch Sardar Ka Grandson and feel connected to that emotion then I feel our job is done. It is a film which everyone can watch together, and bond in their houses. Because, in times like this, we value these relationships. And I hope that happens,” she concludes.