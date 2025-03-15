Bhumi Pednekar on Mere Husband Ki Biwi reception: I hope the time of word-of-mouth films doesn’t go away

Bhumi Pednekar appeared alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in Mere Husband Ki Biwi last month. While the film was a commercial entertainer, it failed to get the cash registers ringing at the box office. Talking about it, Bhumi Pednekar says, “We did everything that we could and whoever is going into the theatre is liking the film. As far as somebody finds something to connect with the film, I am okay with it. What we were also trying to make was also a fun popcorn watcher, if it is successful in doing that, that's enough.” Bhumi Pednekar(Photo: Instagram)

The actor insists that since Mere Husband Ki Biwi has had a section of audience that spoke well about it, she hopes it finds its audience. “I really hope that the time of word-of-mouth films doesn't go away. Otherwise, it would be really sad because if word-of-mouth films didn't exist, I wouldn't have been here. Every film of mine has been a word-of-mouth film. So, I really hope that that era doesn't end.”

The film also saw her be a part of yet another two-heroine project after films like Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Govinda Naam Mera and Pati Patni Aur Woh amongst others. Ask her if she ever feels insecure of doing a multi heroine film and Bhumi says, “I am genuinely a very secure actor and there are so many times where women take a hit at the length of the of their part with a male actor, why is it that they can't do it with a female actor? By the end of it, these are characters.”

She adds, “I genuinely had the most fun working on films that have another strong female part, because as girls we just understand each other. We have shared experiences, and we are always rooting for each other. I have done a Saand Ki Aankh with Taapsee (Pannu), which is one of my most cherished works. I will never leave a film because I feel like another female part is better. I am a very secure actor. Aap mujhe chaar scene bhi doge, I'll do my best.”

Bhumi insists that for her it’s all about finding a good story. “Now, in that story if there are 10 protagonists or just me, it doesn't make a difference. Like in Bala, I genuinely feel that Yami (Gautam) killed it, and a very good reason why I did Bala was because that the other girl’s part was written so well. I felt ki maza aayega. At the end, if the film is good, only then is your work going to be appreciated.”