Stars’ secrets from Magnum Brown Carpet at Lakme Fashion Week

Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman graced the occasion in a stunning ensemble — a chic co-ord set in golden colour, accentuated with gold accessories and paired with sleek black heels. Aman’s advice for timeless fashion is to be comfortable and confident! She doesn’t believe in following trends. Instead, her mantra is: You do you, and tweak what you like to fit you.

Vedang Raina

Debuting at Lakme Fashion Week, Vedang Raina made a stylish entrance in a denim-on-denim attire, rounded off with sophisticated black loafers. When asked about his ‘ideal woman’ in a rapid-fire with Miss Malini, he had the perfect chocolatey answer—classic and sweet.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala dazzled in an ochre-coloured dress and golden loops. Her minimal makeup featured a ‘hot chocolate’ lip gloss. When asked about her secret to timeless style, she said she sticks to what she feels connected to, as it makes her look better, confident and more like herself.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget wowed in a luxurious brown gown with a touch of Magnum indulgence. Adorned with a sleek black heart necklace and elegant golden earrings, she exuded grace. During Miss Malini’s rapid fire, when asked, “Which Bollywood celeb you’d share your Magnum with?”, her instant answer was — Aditya Roy Kapur.

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya stylishly layered an all-black outfit with a sleek brown jacket. In response to Miss Malini’s compliment, he wittily remarked that he got the right brief! When asked about his plans for the upcoming week, he mentioned shooting for his film, Thandel, in Hyderabad. But for the time being, he was eager to indulge in some decadent Magnums.

*Promotional feature