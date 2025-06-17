Doctor explains why so many Indians struggle to sleep and how to fix it: ‘Avoid blue light, binge-watching, cold beers’

Summer's allure can mask a growing issue, the "summer of insomnia". This is compounded by a broader sleep crisis in India, as revealed by the Resmed Global Sleep Study 2025. The study found that 49 percent of Indians reported that they struggle to fall asleep at least three times a week, and many hesitate to seek help. Your seemingly harmless evening rituals, late-night screen time, binge-watching, and cold beer are likely key culprits. (Also read: Doctor shares 7 health secrets that can help you manage blood sugar, improve sleep and support heart health ) Summer sleep crisis: Snoring and late-night habits disrupt rest for many Indians.(Freepik)

Dr. Sibasish Dey, MBBS, MD and Head of Medical Affairs, Resmed India and South Asia, shared with HT Lifestyle how these everyday habits, especially in the context of India's growing sleep deficit, are quietly wreaking havoc on your rest.

1. Blue light disruption: Screens derail sleep signals

Late-night scrolling is a major sleep antagonist, especially when summer daylight already delays natural sleep cues.

● Melatonin meltdown: Blue light from devices might affect the melatonin levels in your body, which is the body's natural sleep-inducing hormone.

● Heightened alertness: Instead of winding down, blue light keeps your brain alert, making sleep elusive and impacting its quality. This could be a key contributor to the widespread sleep struggles seen in India.

Blue light from screens interferes with melatonin production. (Shutterstock)

2. Binge-watching blackhole: 'One more episode' steals vital rest

Summer's free time can lead to extended series marathons, directly eating into your sleep.

● Cognitive overload: Engaging shows may overstimulate your brain, preventing the mental calm needed for sleep.

● Lost hours, mounting fatigue: It's easy to lose track of time, pushing bedtime later. The study highlights that 47 percent of employed Indians reported having taken sick leave due to poor sleep, showing the real-world impact of this lost rest.

3. Cold beers, troubled sleep: The deceptive relaxant

A chilled alcoholic drink might feel relaxing, but it may seriously undermine your sleep quality.

● Fragmented, unrestful sleep: Alcohol might disrupt crucial REM sleep, leading to more awakenings and a feeling of being unrefreshed, even if you fall asleep quickly.

● Hormonal interference and dehydration: Alcohol can mess with melatonin and dehydrate you (especially in summer), causing discomfort and further sleep interruptions.

Beer (and alcohol in general) disrupts sleep by reducing REM sleep and causing frequent awakenings. (Pexels )

4. Partner disruptions: The unspoken sleep thief

The study reveals that 41 percent of Indians in relationships face nightly sleep disruptions from their partners, the highest among the surveyed countries. Snoring is a prime cause.

● Shared beds, separate sleep: Sleep disturbances caused by a partner often lead to serious rest issues, prompting some to adopt separate sleeping arrangements as a way to reclaim quality rest.

How to reclaim your sleep

Dr. Sibasish shared the following tips to help improve your sleep quality:

● Digital sunset: Power down screens 1-2 hours before bed.

● Watch wisely: Limit episodes and watch earlier. Prioritise relaxing, screen-free pre-sleep routines.

● Moderate alcohol: Drink moderately and not too close to bedtime. Hydrate with water.

● Address partner disruptions: If snoring or other partner-related issues are a problem, discuss solutions or seek advice from experts.

● Cool, dark, and quiet: Optimise your bedroom for sleep.

● Consistent routine: Maintain a regular sleep-wake cycle.

By tackling these habits, you can combat the 'summer of insomnia' and address India's wider sleep challenges, leading to more energised days. If sleep problems persist, the study reminds us of the importance of seeking support from experts rather than struggling in silence.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.