Blue light from screens could be worsening your skin: Anti-ageing tips to say ‘goodbye’ to digital ageing

In our increasingly digital world, the average person spends hours daily in front of screens - whether on a smartphone, tablet, computer or television - and these devices emit blue light, a type of high-energy visible (HEV) light, which has become a subject of concern for its potential effects on skin health and ageing. While the harmful effects of UV rays are well-known, recent studies and dermatologists have highlighted the role of blue light in accelerating skin ageing.

Understanding Blue Light and Its Sources

Blue light is part of the visible light spectrum, with wavelengths between 400-500 nanometers. It is present in sunlight but is also emitted by digital screens, LED lights, and fluorescent lighting. Although blue light exposure from the sun is far more significant than from digital devices, the proximity and duration of exposure to screens make this a concern for skin health.

If your eyes are feeling the strain from long hours of screen time or lack of rest, it's time to give them some much-needed care. (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepak Jakhar, Consultant Dermatologist at Dermosphere Clinic, explained that blue light penetrates the skin more deeply than UV rays, reaching the dermis, where collagen and elastin reside. “This deep penetration can lead to oxidative stress, which damages skin cells and contributes to premature ageing,” he revealed. The impact of blue light on the skin is not just about ageing; it can also exacerbate pigmentation issues, particularly in those with darker skin tones.

How Blue Light Contributes to Skin Ageing

Oxidative stress is a key mechanism by which blue light damages the skin. When skin is exposed to blue light, it generates reactive oxygen species (ROS), which can lead to the breakdown of collagen and elastin fibers, essential proteins that maintain skin’s firmness and elasticity. Over time, this degradation results in the formation of fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin.

Too much screen time affects the skin and hair as well (Kampus Production)

Dr Ishmeet Kaur, Consultant Dermatologist, emphasises that blue light-induced oxidative stress also impairs the skin’s natural barrier function. “A compromised skin barrier leads to increased moisture loss, making the skin more prone to dryness, irritation, and sensitivity,” she explained. Additionally, blue light has been linked to increased melanin production, which can worsen hyperpigmentation conditions like melasma.

The Impact of Screen Time on Skin Health

Given the modern lifestyle, with constant exposure to digital devices, the cumulative effect of blue light on the skin is becoming increasingly significant. Dr Subuhi Kaul, a dermatologist based in Chicago (USA), pointed out that prolonged screen time can accelerate the skin ageing process. “People often underestimate the impact of non-UV light sources but the reality is that our daily habits are contributing to skin damage in ways we are only beginning to understand,” she said.

The emerging concept of "digital ageing" refers to the premature ageing of the skin caused by prolonged exposure to blue light from screens. This is particularly concerning for younger individuals who are spending more time than ever in front of screens. Dr Jakhar mentions that early signs of digital aging include the appearance of fine lines around the eyes and mouth, dullness and uneven skin tone.

Unhealthy impact of screen time (Photo by Mohammad Shahhosseini on Unsplash)

Protecting Your Skin from Blue Light Damage

While completely avoiding blue light is nearly impossible, there are several ways to protect your skin from its harmful effects:

1. Use Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen: One of the most effective ways to protect your skin is by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen that blocks both UV and HEV light. Look for sunscreens containing ingredients like zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, or iron oxides, which can provide blue light protection.

2. Incorporate Antioxidants into Your Skincare Routine: Antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and niacinamide can help neutralize free radicals caused by blue light exposure. Dr. Kaur recommends using antioxidant-rich serums or moisturizers daily to boost the skin’s defense against oxidative stress.

3. Limit Screen Time: Reducing the amount of time spent in front of screens can minimize blue light exposure. Dr. Kaul suggests taking regular breaks while working with digital devices.

4. Blue Light Filters and Protective Eyewear: Many devices now offer blue light filters or "night mode" settings that reduce blue light emission. Additionally, blue light-blocking glasses can help protect both your eyes and skin from prolonged exposure.

5. Healthy Lifestyle Choices: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can also bolster your skin’s resilience to blue light damage. This includes a diet rich in antioxidants, adequate hydration, and proper sleep, all of which contribute to overall skin health.

As our reliance on digital devices continues to grow, understanding the impact of blue light on skin health is crucial. Dermatologists agree that while blue light is not as immediately damaging as UV light, its long-term effects on skin ageing are significant.

By taking proactive steps, such as using protective skincare, limiting screen time and incorporating antioxidants, you can help safeguard your skin against the premature ageing effects of blue light. As research in this area evolves, it is essential to stay informed and adapt your skincare routine to protect against all environmental stressors, including digital damage.