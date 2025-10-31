Russian cardiologist shares 5 ‘normal’ things people do daily that secretly damage heart and body: ‘Too much sitting…’

We often think major health issues strike out of nowhere, but the truth is, it's the little things we do every day that quietly take a toll on our bodies. From our morning routines to how we unwind at night, small habits can slowly chip away at our long-term health. Dr Dmitry Yaranov, cardiologist based in Russia, shares in his October 29 Instagram post 5 such innocent habits that may be silently damaging your health without you even realising it. (Also read: Arizona cardiologist with 16+ years of experience explains ‘just 15 to 20 minutes in sun’ can improve your cholesterol ) Small daily habits may be undermining your health, cardiologist reveals. (Shutterstock)

"In my practice, I often see the long-term effects of habits that seem harmless. But over time, they take a toll on your heart, your energy, your resilience," he wrote in the caption.

Here are the five habits he says you need to rethink:

1. Running on empty

Telling yourself, "I'll sleep when I'm dead"? That mindset might get you there faster. Skipping rest increases blood pressure, weight gain, and burnout that's hard to recover from.

2. Sitting all day, scrolling all night

Whether at your desk, on the couch, or in the car, too much sitting affects your spine, metabolism, and heart health.

3. Brushing off stress

Saying "I'm fine" doesn't make it true. Ignoring stress can show up later as tightness in your chest, stomach troubles, panic attacks, or insomnia.

4. Eating whatever's fast

Skipping breakfast, grabbing drive-thru lunches, or relying on sugar for energy? Your blood sugar's on a roller coaster, and your body's paying the price.

5. Saying yes when you should've said no

Constantly prioritising others while neglecting your own needs drains your emotional and physical reserves.

"Prevention is sexier than treatment because nothing's cute about meds, procedures, or burning out in your 30s. Take care of yourself now… while it's still a choice," says Dmitry.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.