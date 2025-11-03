Mom of 2 with 'no time for gym and calorie tracking' shares her top 8 fitness secrets: No strict diet or meals after 6pm

Integrating fitness into a mom's life is sometimes the last thing she has in mind. Even if you feel there are never enough hours in the day to accomplish even the most basic tasks, healthy eating and exercise (among many things) are incredibly important to incorporate into your daily life. So, how do you find the time? Jothi Kaur, a mom-of-two, has shared some tips and tricks that might be useful. Also read | Want a flat tummy? Mom of two who lost 14 kgs shares 5 exercises that help shrink belly fat 4:3 intermittent fasting reduces the mental toll of counting calories every day.(Shutterstock)

The Slovenia-based content creator shares workout routines, nutrition advice, and adorable moments with her kids on her Instagram page. In a candid November 2 post about parenting, food, fitness and wellness, Jothi shared how she stays fit as a 'tired mom-of-two' who 'can't keep up with calorie deficit' and has 'no time for gym'.

Jothi said: “This is just what’s worked for me as a tired SAHM (stay at home mother) of a toddler and preschooler... I still have my mum pouch and that’s okay. Be patient, healing isn’t the same for everyone.”

According to Jothi, here's what works best for her fitness:

1. Intermittent fasting and simple meals

“I don’t eat after 6 pm and wait 3-4 hours after waking to eat. It gives my body a short rest from digestion and helps balance energy and appetite. My go-to breakfast is eggs, avocado, and toast — keeps me full without a sugar crash,” Jothi said.

2. Walking as exercise

She added, “Pushing a heavy pram up hills became my resistance and cardio in one. Walking works because it’s low stress on the body, easy to stay consistent with, and builds strength over time.”

3. Hydration

Speaking of drinks she 'actually enjoys', Jothi said: “I drink more because I make it taste good — coconut water, sparkling apple juice + lemon, or magnesium sachets. Hydration helps maintain stable energy, skin, and cravings.”

4. Realistic eating

“No diets or calorie tracking — just balanced homemade meals and a weekend takeaway. Small swaps, like using honey instead of sugar, help keep blood sugar and mood steady,” she added.

5. Stress and rest

Jothi said, “Cortisol affects everything. I rest when I can (haven’t slept properly since 2020) and recharge through creativity and alone time — because stress management helps the body release fat and recover.”

6. Supplements

She added, “I take magnesium, vitamin D, omega-3, and black cumin seed oil, which support energy, hormones, and metabolism naturally.”

7. Perspective

According to her, “Recovery looks different for everyone. Consistency beats perfection. Go easy on yourself your body’s already done something incredible.”

8. Genetics and hormones

“Genetics, hormones, and breastfeeding all affect recovery speed and how your body stores fat. If you’re doing everything right but not seeing progress, it’s worth checking your thyroid and insulin resistance, as both can slow your metabolism,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.