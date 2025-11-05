Fitness coach explains why cutting out carbs like ‘rice and roti’ won’t help you lose weight; shares 3 practical tips

In today’s health-conscious world, everyone is searching for that one secret to lose fat without compromising energy or overall well-being. From intermittent fasting to detox drinks and low-carb diets, fitness fads come and go, yet the confusion around what to eat and what to avoid never seems to fade. Fitness coach clarifies that cutting carbs like bread or rice is unnecessary for fat loss. (Freepik)

Fitness coach and sports nutrition expert Jeet Selal took to Instagram to debunk one of the most common misconceptions about fat loss that eating bread or rice prevents weight reduction. (Also read: Fitness coach shares a ‘life-changing exercise’ for people in their 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond )

Should you stop eating carbs to lose weight

“Burn this myth that you can’t eat bread, you can’t eat rice for fat loss,” Jeet said in his video. “This misconception has been around for a long time, that to lose fat, you have to completely eliminate carbs. Which is completely wrong. Your body functions on carbohydrates, and if you stop eating them, where will you get your energy from?”

He further explained that sustainable fat loss has little to do with completely cutting out food groups and everything to do with following three simple principles.

What does your body really need for fat loss

“Fat loss simply means reducing body fat. To achieve that, you need three things. First, a calorie deficit, your body must burn more calories than you consume. Second, an adequate protein intake is necessary to preserve muscle mass. And third, movement, staying active, exercising, and keeping your body in motion. If you follow these three things, you will lose fat, whether you’re eating bread or rice.”

Jeet concluded his post by encouraging followers to focus on consistency rather than extreme diets.

