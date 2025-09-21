Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Harvard, AIIMS gastroenterologist says ‘many yoghurts have more sugar than soda’, shares 7 fermented food misconceptions

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 08:06 am IST

Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares common misconceptions about fermented foods and explains why introducing them gradually is key to avoiding bloating.

Fermented foods like kimchi, yoghurt, and kombucha have gained huge popularity for their supposed gut benefits, but many people misunderstand how they actually work. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shares in his September 21 Instagram post 7 most common mistakes people make when consuming these foods and what you should know to get the benefits safely. (Also read: AIIMS gastroenterologist says ‘using phones on toilet raises haemorrhoid risk by 46%’; shares 7 reasons to avoid it )

Gastroenterologist shares how to safely enjoy fermented foods for gut health. (Freepik )
Gastroenterologist shares how to safely enjoy fermented foods for gut health. (Freepik )

1. Not all fermented foods have live probiotics

Most packaged pickles don’t contain live bacteria. For real probiotics, opt for kefir, yoghurt, dahi, buttermilk, kimchi, or sauerkraut.

2. Heat kills probiotics

Cooking destroys beneficial bacteria. If your sauerkraut or kimchi is cooked, the probiotics are gone. Fermented foods used in idli, dosa, or dhokla improve digestibility, but most live cultures don’t survive steaming or frying. Eat them raw whenever possible.

3. Yoghurt isn’t always probiotic

Some store-bought yoghurts have more sugar than soda and very few active cultures. Always look for the label “live and active cultures.”

4. Variety matters

Eating the same yoghurt every day won’t diversify your gut microbiome. Rotate between kefir, kimchi, miso, sauerkraut, and kanji to get broader benefits.

5. Fermented doesn’t mean a cure-all

Fermented foods support gut health but don’t replace fibre or a balanced diet.

6. Start slow

Introducing too much at once can cause gas and bloating. Begin with a few spoonfuls a day and gradually increase.

7. Storage matters

Shelf-stable pickles and chutneys usually have no live bacteria. For probiotics, choose refrigerated options like pickles, sauerkraut, kimchi, yoghurt, or homemade dahi, lassi, or kanji.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Harvard, AIIMS gastroenterologist says ‘many yoghurts have more sugar than soda’, shares 7 fermented food misconceptions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On