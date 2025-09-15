Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
AIIMS gastroenterologist says ‘using phones on toilet raises haemorrhoid risk by 46%’; shares 7 reasons to avoid it

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 08:12 pm IST

Scrolling on the toilet may seem harmless, but it can affect your gut, posture and overall health. Gastroenterologist shares 7 reasons to keep your phone away.

In today's digital age, many of us carry our phones everywhere, even into the bathroom. While it may seem harmless, spending time scrolling while on the toilet can actually affect your gut health, posture, and overall wellbeing.

Prolonged bathroom visits raise haemorrhoid risk, experts warn. (Freepik)
Prolonged bathroom visits raise haemorrhoid risk, experts warn.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shares in his September 14 Instagram post 7 reasons why it's best to keep your phone away and focus on mindful bathroom habits to protect your digestive system. (Also read: AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 3 everyday household items to throw away immediately: Scented candles to non-stick pans )

1. Scrolling on loo raises haemorrhoid risk by 46%

Adults who use smartphones while on the toilet are 46% more likely to develop haemorrhoids, even after accounting for fibre intake, age, exercise, weight, and straining.

2. You end up sitting WAY longer

37% of smartphone users spend more than 5 minutes per toilet visit, compared to just 7.1% of non-users. Prolonged sitting increases pressure on anal tissues.

3. Linger less, risk less

Spending over five minutes per bathroom visit increases haemorrhoid risk even more than straining.

4. Your pelvic floor gets no support

Unlike chairs or couches, toilet seats provide no support to your pelvic floor. Prolonged sitting increases pressure on hemorrhoidal cushions.

5. Apps are built to trap your attention

Scrolling news or social media tricks your brain into losing track of time, unintentionally lengthening bathroom breaks.

6. Haemorrhoids are common and costly

About 50–66% of people experience haemorrhoids in their lifetime. They account for nearly 4 million U.S. medical visits and over $800 million in healthcare costs annually.

7. Keep it short: 5 minutes max

Bathroom breaks should be under 5 minutes. A “two-reel limit” on reels or videos is a simple, practical rule to follow.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

