AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 3 everyday household items to throw away immediately: Scented candles to non-stick pans

Even in clean, well-kept homes, hidden health hazards can lurk in everyday items. Some seemingly harmless products may irritate your gut or affect overall wellness. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shares in his September 12 Instagram post 3 toxic household items to throw away immediately. (Also read: AIIMS gastroenterologist warns ‘don't spend more than 10 minutes on toilet'; shares 8 simple tips for healthy gut ) Gastroenterologist highlights toxic household items to avoid for better health. (Shutterstock)

1. Regular scented candles

"Many of these contain phthalates, which can disrupt hormones, and paraffin wax, which can release soot and VOCs when burned," says Dr Saurabh. He adds, "These chemicals can aggravate allergies, respiratory issues, and even impact gut health over time." Quoting some better options, he suggests, “unscented soy, coconut, or beeswax candles, which are cleaner-burning and safer for daily use.”

2. Plastic cutting boards

"Knife marks can shed tiny plastic particles into your food. The risk builds up over years of use," says Dr Sethi. He explains that these microplastics can accumulate in the body and potentially affect long-term health. Better options, he adds, are well-maintained wood or bamboo boards. "Glass is hygienic but dulls knives quickly, so it's not always practical," he notes.

3. Scratched or chipped non-stick pans

"Older pans often use PFOA, which is linked to reproductive and hormonal issues. Modern non-stick pans are PFOA-free but scratches can still release microscopic coating particles plus any additives trapped inside," says Dr Sethi. He recommends safer alternatives, sharing, "Stainless steel, cast iron, or pure ceramic cookware are much better options for everyday cooking and long-term health."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.