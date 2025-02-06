Plastic in your brain? New study finds 4-5 paper clips worth of microplastics in brain tissue; here's what it means

Plastic pollution is no longer just an environmental issue, it’s now a human health concern. A startling new study from the University of New Mexico has found that microscopic plastic particles are accumulating in human brains at alarmingly high levels, far more than in other organs. Even more concerning, these concentrations have surged by 50% in just eight years. Plastic pollution now a human health crisis, study warns of brain impact.

Researchers analysing postmortem brain tissue discovered that microplastic levels were about 12 times higher in the brain compared to the liver or kidney. Brain samples from individuals with dementia contained up to ten times more plastic than those without the condition. (Also read: New study shows how pain coping skills help dialysis patients with chronic pain )

Plastic found in human brains

“This really changes the landscape. It makes it so much more personal,” says lead researcher Matthew Campen, a Distinguished and Regents’ Professor at UNM’s College of Pharmacy.

Microplastics are accumulating in human brains at unprecedented levels, particularly in individuals with dementia,(Pexels)

Microplastics, which originate from everyday items like water bottles, food containers, and synthetic clothing, break down into tiny fragments, many too small to see. While past studies have found microplastics in human blood, placentas, and organs, this new research reveals an unprecedented concentration in brain tissue. Samples collected in early 2024 showed a median level of 4,917 micrograms per gram, equivalent to four to five paper clips of plastic per kilogram of brain tissue.

Most particles were polyethene, commonly found in plastic bottles and packaging. Advanced microscopy detected sharp plastic shards as small as 200 nanometers, small enough to breach the brain’s protective barrier. Rather than chemical toxicity, researchers are concerned these fragments may physically disrupt brain function, possibly obstructing blood flow or interfering with neural connections. “They could even contribute to protein aggregation linked to dementia,” says lead researcher Matthew Campen. “But we just don’t know yet.”

Rising plastic levels and potential health risks

The research team analysed brain tissue samples from 2016 and 2024, revealing a sharp rise in plastic levels over just eight years. To explore a longer trend, they examined older samples from 1997 to 2013, which showed much lower plastic concentrations, aligning with the global surge in plastic production and pollution.

Published in Nature Medicine, the study investigated how microplastics enter the body, with researchers suspecting food, especially meat, as a key source. Contaminated water used on farms, plastic-laden animal feed, and fertiliser from livestock waste may all contribute to increasing plastic exposure. Another study also found high microplastic levels in commercial seafood from the U.S. West Coast.

Microplastics from everyday items are infiltrating human brains, with levels increasing substantially over eight years.(Pexels)

Once inside, microplastics tend to accumulate in fat-rich tissues like the brain’s myelin sheath, which insulates nerve cells. This may explain why the brain retains more plastic than other organs. The study also found that individuals with dementia had significantly higher plastic concentrations, particularly around blood vessels and immune cell clusters, raising concerns about potential impacts on brain function.

What comes next? Urgent questions for human health

Even if plastic production stopped today, existing polymers would continue breaking down for decades, fueling rising contamination. Campen warns this could be a “ticking time bomb” for human health. To ensure accuracy, researchers used multiple verification methods, including chemical analysis and advanced microscopy, confirming that microplastics are accumulating at alarming rates.

Their findings raise urgent questions about the long-term health impact of these particles. This study marks a turning point in understanding plastic pollution’s effect on human health. With microplastics steadily increasing in brain tissue, the real question isn’t just what they’re doing to us but what we’re going to do about it. As Campen puts it, “I have yet to meet anyone who says, ‘There’s plastic in my brain, and I’m fine with that.’”