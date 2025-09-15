Gastroenterologist reveals why you get the sudden urge to poop after eating

Do you often dash to the bathroom after eating or get the pressure at really inconvenient times, like work meetings, or even more awkward, date nights? While it may seem embarrassing as you scramble and stammer to come up with excuses for running to the washroom, it is also a concerning health issue that you should not be brushing under the carpet. Frequent poop urges are also a sign that your gut is not functioning properly and may need attention. IBS symptoms include diarrhoea or constipation.(Shutterstock)

Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab is known on Instagram as The Stomach Doc. In a September 14 post, he shared why people need to relieve themselves immediately after eating, struggling to control the urge. Dr Salhab responded to a content creator who complained about this issue, which is so overwhelming to the point of being unable to make it to the bathroom, saying, ‘I am far too old to still be this close to shitting myself this often.’

Here are the possible reasons:

Gastrocolic reflex is the first reason

Dr Salhab assured that this is a common issue and many, similarly to the content creator, too struggle to hold in their poop, especially after eating something. Turns out, the gastrocolic reflex is the process that's behind the urgent defecation urge.

Gastrocoloic reflex is a natural bodily response that everyone has, but for those who suffer from the urgent defecation problem, as the gastroenterologist explained, this reflex is overactive.

Dr Salhab said, “Whenever you eat, this reflex gets stimulated to try to make more room for food in your gastrointestinal tract, and that stimulates movement of your gastrointestinal tract, and that movement can manifest as a bowel movement. And we think a heightened gastrocolic reflex explains why certain people have to go to the bathroom right away, especially after they eat, in a syndrome we call IBS.”

Other possible reasons

There's rarely any singular cause behind a health condition. Similarly, for urgent defecation as well, the reasons extend beyond the sensitive gastrocolic reflex.

Dr Salhab named bile acid diarrhoea and food intolerances to be the other reasons. He said, “Other reasons why this can happen are bile acid diarrhoea, especially if your gallbladder was taken out before or food intolerances to lactose, to FODMAPS.”

Dietary adjustments that help

Make your poop firmer with chia seeds, which may make the stool less watery. (Freepik)

So how do you manage the symptoms then? It all comes down to what you eat and being smart about it.

The gastroenterologist recommended avoiding some trigger foods that worsen bowel movements. People may also unknowingly suffer from food intolerances, so identifying these would help. Then, for dietary additions, he suggested soluble fibres and drinking enough water for digestion.

Let's further break down further on the specific foods one can add and avoid. Dr Salhab said, “It might require some dietary changes, including cutting out things like alcohol, caffeine, fatty foods, fried foods or other known triggers. You can also try to bulk up your stool with soluble fibre with things such as psyllium husk, chia seeds, flax seeds, which might be able to help you hold it in easier.”



This poop urgency may seem embarrassing, but this is a clear health red flag if it continues to persist. Dr Salhab urged people who suffer from this issue on a daily basis to go see a doctor to rule out any other potential underlying conditions. It's always better to be cautious than sorry.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.