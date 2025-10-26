Can intermittent fasting help in cancer treatment? Cancer surgeon warns ‘you cannot selectively kill cancer cells…’

In recent years, intermittent fasting has surged in popularity, often hailed as a solution for various health concerns, including its potential role in cancer prevention and even treatment. However, this mainstream attention has inevitably led to a host of myths and misconceptions surrounding its actual effectiveness, particularly in the complex landscape of oncology. Dr De states that while fasting can help in cancer prevention, it's very important to note that it is ineffective in cancer treatment.(Pinterest)

When it comes to a disease as serious as cancer, believing these untruths can be detrimental, steering individuals away from scientifically-backed care and undermining their overall health and wellbeing. Also Read | Metro Hospital cancer surgeon shares 5 superfoods that can help lower your risk of breast cancer: Flaxseeds, berries

Dr Sudipto De, a robotic cancer surgeon specialising in genetics and onco-nutrition at Metro Hospitals, Delhi NCR, is debunking common myths about fasting and its role in cancer treatment. In an Instagram video posted on October 25, the oncologist talks about the misconception that fasting can help kill cancer cells during treatment, breaks down how it works for cancer prevention, and stresses the importance of nutrition during treatment.

What happens in your body while fasting?

According to Dr De, research shows that intermittent fasting or time-restricted eating activates a process in the body known as autophagy. He explains, “This is a natural cleaning system in which damaged cells and toxins are removed from the body. Studies have shown that this autophagy can reduce inflammation and abnormal cell growth. That is, it can help in cancer prevention.”

Hence, occasional fasting - such as an overnight fast lasting 12 to 14 hours - can be beneficial, though the oncologist emphasises that it should only be practised when you are in good health.

Fasting and cancer

Dr De emphasises that fasting can aid in cancer prevention only when practised by individuals in good health, and is ineffective during cancer treatment.

He stresses, “It is very important to know that this same effect cannot happen while your cancer treatment is ongoing. This includes treatments like chemotherapy, surgery, or radiotherapy. You cannot selectively kill cancer cells that have already formed, by fasting. Cancer cells are already rogue, and during your fast, they take the nutrition that should go to your regular cells, keeping themselves alive.”

The oncologist highlights that when you are undergoing cancer treatment, your body needs extra calories, protein, and nutrients, in order to maintain your body weight and strength, support healing and reduce side effects.

He emphasises, “Malnutrition can worsen treatments. In this phase, a dietitian-guided high-calorie, high-protein diet is most necessary. Examples include smoothies, nut butters, eggs, lentils, paneer, avocado, and olive oil.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.