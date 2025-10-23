Metro Hospital cancer surgeon shares 5 superfoods that can help lower your risk of breast cancer: Flaxseeds, berries

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to shed light on prevention, early detection, and lifestyle choices that can make a difference. While genetics play a role, studies show that a balanced diet, and a healthy lifestyle can significantly lower the risk of breast cancer. Incorporating fibre-rich foods, whole grains, fresh fruits, vegetables, and good fats like olive oil can support hormonal balance and cellular health - small, mindful changes that add up to long-term protection. Dr De recommends dietary additions that can significantly lower the risk of breast cancer.(Pexel)

In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr Sudipto De, a robotic cancer surgeon with specialisations in genetics and onco-nutrition, practising at Metro Hospitals, Delhi NCR, has shared five powerful dietary additions that may help lower the risk of developing breast cancer.

In an Instagram video shared on October 22, the oncologist stresses, “Fill your plate with some whole grains, olive oil, fruits, and nuts, and see big protection alongside small changes,” and suggests the following dietary changes.

Mediterranean diet with EVOO

Dr De recommends following the Mediterranean diet - rich in whole grains, fresh fruits, and vegetables - highlighting extra virgin olive oil as a key ingredient for breast cancer prevention. He explains. “This diet includes whole wheat and whole cereals. Along with that, fresh fruit, vegetables, nuts, and sometimes fish are also included. A major ingredient in this diet is olive oil, which provides good fat to the cells. Along with that, it can also help cells in healing.”

Fibre

According to the oncologist, fibre helps in hormonal regulation, which reduces the risk of breast cancer. He elaborates, “Fibre is found in whole grains, oats, lentils (dal), chickpeas (chana), and beans. Fibre keeps estrogen levels balanced and flushes out toxins. According to studies, consuming 10 grams more fibre every day results in a lower breast cancer risk.”

Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables can help slow down the progress of cancer cells due to the presence of a special compound known as sulforaphane. Dr De explains, “Cruciferous vegetables, such as cauliflower, cabbage, or if you want to be fancy, kale and broccoli, contain the compound sulforaphane, which slows the growth of cancer cells. Furthermore, this compound improves estrogen metabolism.”

Flaxseeds

The oncologist points out that flaxseeds contain compounds known as lignans, which act as both antioxidants and phytoestrogens. Lignans can balance hormones and slow down the growth of tumours.

Berries

According to Dr De, Berries can also help in breast cancer prevention due to their high antioxidant content. He explains, “Berries, such as strawberries and various other berries, are full of antioxidants. They reduce the oxidative damage of cells and protect them.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.