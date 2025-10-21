Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Oncologist shares 6 questions to ask your doctor after an early breast cancer diagnosis

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to spreading awareness, encouraging early detection, and empowering patients through education. A breast cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming, but being prepared - knowing what to expect, understanding your options, and asking the right questions - can make a world of difference. Taking informed steps early on helps patients navigate treatment with confidence and improves long-term outcomes. Knowing what questions to ask your doctor after a breast cancer diagnosis will help you decide your course of treatment.(Unsplash)

Dr Jovita Martin Daniel - one of the leading Medical and Radiation Oncologists based out of Chennai, and the Professor of Medical Oncology at Cancer Institute WIA, Chennai - shared with HT Lifestyle, “Being diagnosed with early breast cancer can feel like your life is suddenly consumed by medical jargons and difficult choices. But the right questions at the right time help patients understand their treatment options, manage recurrence risks, and maintain a good quality of life throughout their journey. When patients are engaged and informed from the start, they are better equipped to make confident decisions and stay in control of their health, and we often see better outcomes as a result.”

Here are a few questions every newly diagnosed early breast cancer patient should ask their oncologist:

What is early breast cancer and what does my diagnosis mean?

According to Dr Daniel, understanding your diagnosis is the first and most important step in deciding your course of treatment. She explains, “Early breast cancer (eBc) typically means stage 0, 1, 2 or 3, when the cancer lump is found in the breast or nearby lymph nodes and has not spread to the other parts of the body.”

Asking your doctor about parameters such as tumour size, hormone receptor status and HER2 status, you can get a clearer picture of your diagnosis. This information will guide your treatment and help you feel more informed as you move forward.

What is my risk of recurrence?

Dr Daniel states that one of the biggest concerns for most patients is the risk of the cancer relapsing after treatment. She explains, “Each person with eBc has a different risk of recurrence based on several factors, including age at diagnosis, tumour size, number of lymph nodes with cancer in them, mutations in genes, or abnormal activity of genes that may cause cancer to grow. Sometimes, the risk of recurrence remains as high as 50%.” Being informed about the risk of recurrence can help you opt for advanced therapies that lower the risk, or establish long-term monitoring plans.

How will my treatment options affect my quality of life?

According to Dr Daniel, “Treatments for early breast cancer come in many forms - surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, or targeted therapy. Each of these affects patients differently. While these treatments aim to prevent recurrence risk, advanced therapies today are also designed to help maintain quality of life by minimizing side effects.”

Discussing which treatments align with your daily life, responsibility and personal goals, allows you to prepare yourself mentally and choose the treatment option best suited for you which in turn helps you maintain your quality of life.

Knowing this information will help you prepare yourself better for what lies ahead.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

What side effects can I expect during my treatment and how can I manage them?

“Every treatment comes with potential side effects that may affect different aspects of your life. Common issues like diarrhoea, fatigue, pain may influence your overall quality of life,” explains Dr Daniel. Discussing the potential side effects helps you prepare for what’s ahead and explore options like advanced therapies that might lower the side effects. Tracking your symptoms and communicating openly with your care team can ensure adjustments are made to help you feel as comfortable as possible during treatment.

Are there any lifestyle changes I should make?

According to the oncologist, lifestyle factors also play a significant role in your wellbeing after diagnosis and treatment. She highlights, “Lifestyle factors like diet, exercise, and stress management play a significant role in your overall well-being. Quitting smoking, limiting alcohol, eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, engaging in regular physical activity, and practicing mindfulness techniques like yoga or meditation can all positively impact your health. Asking your doctor for tailored advice specific to your diagnosis can help you make impactful changes.”

How will my health be monitored after treatment ends?

Ongoing monitoring is a crucial part of staying ahead of any potential recurrence. The oncologist states, “Your care team may recommend a schedule for follow-up appointments, imaging tests like PET, CT, USG, etc., and possibly blood tests or scans based on your individual risk. Knowing what to expect can help you feel more confident about life after treatment and ensure you stay proactive in your care.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.