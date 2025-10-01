Nafisa Ali Sodhi shares pic of her hair falling out after resuming chemotherapy: 'Soon I will be bald'

Nafisa Ali Sodhi, veteran actor and politician, has resumed chemotherapy for peritoneal cancer, which had advanced to stage 4. She was initially diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018 and had been declared cancer-free in 2019. Nafisa took to Instagram on September 30 to give an update about her current situation. Also read | Nafisa Ali Sodhi shares a throwback video from after her cancer surgery: 'Celebrating life today' Nafisa Ali Sodhi has been battling stage 4 peritoneal cancer. (Instagram/ Nafisa Ali Sodhi)

Nafisa Ali Sodhi's new post on hair loss

An unfortunate side-effect of chemotherapy treatment is hair loss – and Nafisa showed in a new photo how she was losing her locks, too. Sharing a picture of herself with a hairbrush that showed how her hair was coming out in clumps, she wrote, “Here goes my chemotherapy locks… soon I will be bald.”

What causes chemotherapy hair loss?

Hair loss is a common side-effect of many types of chemotherapy. Click here to know how cancer patients can take care of hair after chemotherapy, radiation. According to the Mayo Clinic, chemotherapy uses powerful medicines that attack fast-growing cancer cells. The medicines also hurt other fast-growing cells in your body, including cells in your hair roots.

Chemotherapy may cause hair loss all over your body, not just on your scalp. Sometimes your eyelash, eyebrow, armpit, pubic and other body hair also fall out. Some chemotherapy medicines are more likely than others to cause hair loss. Different doses can also cause anything from a slight thinning to complete hair loss.

Mayo Clinic further reported that hair usually begins falling out 2 to 4 weeks after you start treatment. It could fall out very quickly in clumps or gradually. You'll likely notice hair on your pillow, in your hairbrush or comb, or in your sink or shower drain.

Can cancer relapse be prevented?

Cancer relapse risk is real. In a July 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Poonam Sharma, associate professor and officiating head, department of pathology at AIIMS Jammu, shared that relapse rates vary by cancer type:

⦿ Breast cancer shows 10 percent locoregional relapse rates despite optimal treatment

⦿ Non-metastatic Ewing sarcoma has 2-10 year relapse windows in many patients

⦿ Early relapsed breast cancer (within 8 months) correlates with poor prognosis.

How can a person’s genes influence the chances of cancer coming back? Dr Poonam said, “Our genes can significantly affect the chances of a cancer returning. Some people inherit genetic mutations that make their cancer more likely to come back. For instance, certain mutations—such as those in the TP53 or PIK3CA genes—are commonly found in relapsed breast cancers. In other cases, new genetic changes can develop in cancer cells over time, making them more aggressive or resistant to treatment.”

She added, “Researchers have also found that some inherited genetic variants can explain why certain groups of people are at higher risk for relapse. For example, specific genetic markers help explain why relapse rates differ between racial groups in childhood leukemia.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.