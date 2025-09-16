Nafisa Ali Sodhi hints her cancer has advanced to stage 4, will resume chemotherapy: ‘Believe me I love life’

Actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi has shared an emotional health update hinting that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She has shared that she will have to resume chemotherapy as doctors have ruled out the option of surgery. Nafisa Ali was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018.

On Tuesday, the actor took to social media to share an update about her health. She was diagnosed with peritoneal cancer in November 2018.

She shared a screenshot of a quote, which read: “One day my children asked, 'Who will we turn to when you're gone?' I told them, ‘Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift -siblings who share the same love and memories. Protect one another, and remember: your bond is stronger than anything life can bring'.”

Along with it, Nafisa disclosed that she has been asked to resume chemotherapy. “A new chapter in my journey from today . I had my PET scan yesterday … so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible . Believe me I love life,” she wrote as caption.

On the other hand, she shared the same post on her Facebook along with the picture of her scan and picture of herself. She also shared a screenshot of an article which talks about stage 4 cancer, how it advances and survival rate, hinting that her cancer has advanced to stage 4. She has not disclosed any other details about her disease and health.

Posted by Nafisa Ali Sodhi on Monday, September 15, 2025

About Nafisa Ali’s cancer diagnosis

Nafisa was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018. She was declared cancer free in 2019. Speaking about her struggle during that period, Nafisa had said in 2019, “I still have to go for check-ups every three months and it will be five years before it can be said that the cancer is in remission, but it was still a good reason to reach for the champagne.”

In 2020, Nafisa revealed that she has been diagnosed with leucoderma, after she noticed white patches on her skin while she was undergoing chemotherapy a few months back.

When it comes to work, she was last seen in the 2022 film “Uunchai” directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.