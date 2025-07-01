AIIMS doctor says cancer relapse can be prevented if you start with these 4 lifestyle habits

Cancer relapse refers to the reappearance of malignant cells after a period of remission. It can occur months to decades post-treatment, with metastatic latency (dormant cancer cells) being a key mechanism. Cancer can come back years later, even after a clean report but you can prevent it by adopting these 4 lifestyle modifications.(Image by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Poonam Sharma, Associate Professor and Officiating Head - Department of Pathology at AIIMS Jammu, shared that relapse rates vary by cancer type:

Breast cancer shows 10% locoregional relapse rates despite optimal treatment

Non-metastatic Ewing sarcoma has 2-10 year relapse windows in many patients

Early relapsed breast cancer (within 8 months) correlates with poor prognosis.

How can a person’s genes influence the chances of cancer coming back?

Dr Poonam Sharma answered, “Our genes can significantly affect the chances of a cancer returning. Some people inherit genetic mutations that make their cancer more likely to come back. For instance, certain mutations—such as those in the TP53 or PIK3CA genes—are commonly found in relapsed breast cancers. In other cases, new genetic changes can develop in cancer cells over time, making them more aggressive or resistant to treatment.”

Findings suggest that night shifts disrupt natural 24-hour rhythms in the activity of certain cancer-related genes, making night shift workers more vulnerable to DNA damage while also causing the body's DNA repair mechanisms to be mistimed to deal with that damage.(Unsplash)

She revealed, “Researchers have also found that some inherited genetic variants can explain why certain groups of people are at higher risk for relapse. For example, specific genetic markers help explain why relapse rates differ between racial groups in childhood leukemia.”

Genetics and cancer relapse

Genetics matter more in some cancers than others. Dr Poonam Sharma explained, “In breast cancer, for example, researchers have found that certain gene mutations are common in cases where the cancer comes back. Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, can also be more likely to return if certain genes are active. Bladder cancer and some childhood leukemias (like acute lymphoblastic leukemia) are also influenced by specific genetic factors.”

The connection between diet and gene regulation highlights the potential for dietary interventions in preventing colorectal cancer.(AdobeStock)

She added, “In these cancers, knowing about your genetic makeup can help doctors personalize your care. For example, if you have a gene that increases your risk of relapse, your doctor might recommend more frequent check-ups or different treatments to help keep the cancer from returning.”

Lifestyle and cancer relapse

According to Dr Poonam Sharma, modifiable factors significantly affect outcomes:

Diet: Western dietary patterns increase recurrence risk vs Mediterranean diets. Weight management: Obesity correlates with 30-40% higher mortality in survivors. Physical activity: Reduces all-cause mortality by 43% in cancer survivors. Substance avoidance: Smoking cessation lowers recurrence risk by 22%.

Dr Poonam Sharma pointed out, “While genetics determine baseline risk, lifestyle modifications can mitigate approximately 30% of relapse risk through metabolic regulation and immune modulation. Breast and colorectal cancers show particularly strong lifestyle interaction effects.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.