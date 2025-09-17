Dipika Kakar opens up on facing extreme hairfall due to side effects of stage 2 liver cancer: ‘It’s very fearful for me'

Television actor Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer in May this year. Since then, the actor has been sharing her health updates through vlogs with her fans. In her recent vlog, Dipika revealed that she has become used to the side effects of the treatment, but experiencing extreme hair fall still makes her very scared. Dipika Kakar talks about being scared of losing hair.

Dipika Kakar on facing hair loss

Dipika spoke about dealing with severe hair loss and said, “I have rested the whole day today because I was very low. The side effects are there, but I have become very used to it now. Just the hairfall is very scary. Bahoot zayada baal gir rahe hain. Main jab nahake aati hun, main 10-15 min chup rehti hun, kisi se baat nahi karti because hairfall is a lot (My hair is falling excessively. After taking a bath, I stay quiet for 10–15 minutes and don’t talk to anyone because the hair fall is a lot). That is very fearful for me.”

She further updated fans about her health and said, “I have already shared my reports in Shoaib’s vlog. Jo reports humne 3 mahine ke baad ke tumour marker ke tests kiye aur LFT wagera kiya, voh sab normal aaya hai (The reports of the tumour marker tests and LFT we did after three months came normal). Tumour marker were very normal so doctor advised not to do the FAPI Scan right now but after 2 months. So that’s about it.”

About Dipika Kakar's cancer diagnosis

In May this year, Dipika took to Instagram and shared an emotional note about how a simple visit to the hospital for stomach pain turned into a life-changing diagnosis. She wrote, “As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us… walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach… and then finding out it’s a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver, and then finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) … it has been one of the most difficult times we have seen, experienced!”

In June, Dipika underwent a 14-hour-long surgery. Later, her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that although Dipika has no cancer cells at present, the tumour was quite aggressive and there are chances of recurrence. On the work front, Dipika was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef. However, she had to quit the show midway after injuring her arm due to excessive physical activity. The show was eventually won by Gaurav Khanna.