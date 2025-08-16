Dipika Kakar talks about days when her liver cancer treatment ‘hits hard', shares new picture

Actor Dipika Kakar has spoken about her health and treatment, over two months after she underwent surgery for stage 2 liver cancer. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dipika also shared a selfie. Dipika Kakar shared a new note on her Instagram Stories.

Dipika Kakar talks about her ongoing treatment

In the photo, she rested her head on her hand and looked at the camera. Dipika wrote, “Days when the treatment hits hard, and even the simplest things feel heavy.”

Dipika has been sharing her health journey with fans for the last few months. She was diagnosed with liver cancer in May this year. At that time, she took to her Instagram to share an emotional note. She had said how a simple visit to the hospital for stomach pain turned into a life-changing diagnosis.

A part of her note read, "As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out it's a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver, and then finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult times we have seen, experienced!"

Dipika underwent surgery

After several check-ups and hospital visits, Dipika underwent a 14-hour-long surgery in June. Following that, her husband-actor Shoaib Ibrahim said that Dipika has no cancer cells, but since the tumour was classified as "grade three and poorly differentiated", it was "quite aggressive". He added that there are chances of recurrence of the tumour.

Dipika was recently seen in the cooking game show Celebrity MasterChef. Before that, she starred in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 (2023) and Sasural Simar Ka 2 (2021).