Dipika Kakar explains her absence from YouTube after cancer surgery: ‘I just need to rest and do nothing’

A month post-surgery for stage 2 liver cancer, actor Dipika Kakar has come forward to talk about her ongoing recovery journey, admitting that some days are particularly tough, leaving her with no energy to even move. In June, Dipika Kakar underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage 2 liver cancer.

That's the reason she hasn't been making videos for her YouTube channel regularly.

Dipika explains her absence

The actor, who is married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim, took to YouTube Live on Tuesday and opened up about her health, ongoing treatment, and future acting plans. She shared that her physical struggles have prevented her from creating vlogs as she had hoped.

She said, “Main joh ek jagah tikk ke baith nahi paati thi, yahan wahan ghoomte rehna, kuch na kuch khurafat karte rehte (I couldn't sit still in one place, I would keep wandering here and there, always getting into some kind of mischief) and suddenly I’ve nothing to do. Of course, the doctor has advised me to keep moving my body. But there are days when I feel I just need to rest and do nothing."

Talking about her health, the Sasural Simar Ka actor shared that she will be starting a new treatment next week, saying, “By God’s grace, my stitches are healing well. There is something as Target therapy which I’ll start from next week. During oral Target therapy, I’ll have to take a tablet."

During the live interaction with fans, the actor shared that she has resumed her old hobby of writing poems, saying, “I started writing since the time Shoaib came into my life. Most of you must know this about me. So I’ve once again started writing poems.”

Dipika also responded to a fan asking about her acting comeback. She shared that she would love to return to the acting world once her doctor gives her a green signal. She said, “My actual plan was that once Ruhaan stops breastfeeding, then I’d plan – get fit again and get back to work. But all of this happened… no one thought it would happen this way. But yes, I would love to, once the doctor gives me a green signal.”

Dipika Kakar’s fight with cancer

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a tumour in her liver in May. In Jun, Dipika underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage 2 liver cancer. In his Vlog video on YouTube, Shoaib shared that during the surgery, Dipika's gall bladder as well as a small portion of her liver were removed.

Last week, Shoaib gave a health update about Dipik through his Vlog. He shared that Dipika has no cancer cells, but since the tumour was classified as "grade three and poorly differentiated", it was "quite aggressive". “Earlier, we thought that maybe if the tumour was removed, then everything would be fine. As far as the body is concerned, there are currently no cancer cells present. However, the biopsy report that we received and the PET scan we reviewed indicated a more serious situation. The tumour was classified as grade three and poorly differentiated, which means it was quite aggressive. Uske chances kaafi hote hai re-occur karne ki (The chances of re-occurring are significant),” he said.