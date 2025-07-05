Shoaib Ibrahim says high chance of Dipika Kakar's ‘aggressive’ cancer recurring after surgery; treatment may take 2 yrs

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim has given a health update about his wife, Dipika Kakar, a month after she underwent surgery for stage 2 liver cancer. Taking to his YouTube channel, Shoaib shared a video as he and Dipika Kakar gave fans an update about her next course of treatment. Shoaib Ibrahim spoke about Dipika Kakar's health in a new vlog.

Shoaib Ibrahim talks about Dipika Kakar's health

Shoaib shared that Dipika has no cancer cells, but since the tumour was classified as "grade three and poorly differentiated", it was "quite aggressive". He added that there are chances of recurrence of the tumour.

“Earlier, we thought that maybe if the tumour was removed, then everything would be fine. As far as the body is concerned, there are currently no cancer cells present. However, the biopsy report that we received and the PET scan we reviewed indicated a more serious situation. The tumour was classified as grade three and poorly differentiated, which means it was quite aggressive. Uske chances kaafi hote hai re-occur karne ki (The chances of re-occurring are significant),” he said.

Shoaib shares Dipika will undergo treatment

Shoaib next said that for the treatment of liver cancer, there are two methods of treatment--immunotherapy (via IV drip) and targeted therapy (oral medicines). He added that Dipika will begin treatment with oral medicines. He added, “After the surgery, the doctor prescribed medication. Although there are no cancer cells now, if any are detected in the future, the dosage will be increased, and she will receive medication intravenously...Her new journey will start next week. Yeh treatment ek saal, dedh saal ya do saal bhi jaa sakta hai (The treatment can go from one year to two years). Scans will be conducted every three weeks.”

When Dipika spoke about her health

Earlier, Dipika had shared with her fans and followers that she was diagnosed with cancer with a message on her Instagram. A part of her note read, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!" Last month she underwent a 14-hour-long surgery.