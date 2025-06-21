Dipika Kakar pens emotional note as she celebrates Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday: 'Jitna bhi mushkil samay ho…'

Dipika Kakar penned an emotional note as she celebrated her husband-actor Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday just a few days after getting discharged from the hospital following her liver cancer surgery. Taking to Instagram, Dipika Kakar also shared a bunch of photos of the couple--as they celebrated happy occasions and also when she was recently hospitalised. (Also Read | Dipika Kakar reveals the toughest thing she had to do after getting to know about cancer diagnosis) Dipika Kakar's birthday post for Shoaib Ibrahim is all about love.

Dipika Kakar pens emotional note on Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday

The first photo showed Dipika and Shoaib holding hands and walking in the corridor of the hospital. Both of them had their back to the camera. The next few pictures showed the couple posing for the camera and celebrating several special moments in life. In the last picture, Dipika and Shoaib hugged each other as a table laden with cakes, a flower bouquet and balloons was kept in front of them.

Dipika shares how Shoaib has been taking care of her for the past few weeks

Dipika showered praises on Shoaib. Sharing the pictures, Dipika wrote, "Celebrating the man who lights my life every single day with his love…. @shoaib2087 tum ho to mai hun… tumse hi mai hun (if you're there then I'm there too, I'm there because of you)… you’ve walked thru with me in the best & the worst times… holding my hand tight…… your eyes telling me im here right here… ur touch giving me all the strength i need and your warmth giving me all the comfort …. jitna bhi mushkil samay ho tumhara saath uska ehsaas nahi hone deta (whatever difficult times we have, your presence doesn't let me feel it)…."

Dipika talks about their tough time

Talking about her surgery and their tough times, Dipika shared how Shoaib takes care of her. She wrote, "Last few days humdono ne bahut kuch face kiya hai… hospital ke corridor me rona.. Mera scan ke liye bahut darna…. surgery ka din… ICU ke din (we have faced a lot, from crying in hospital corridor to getting scared a lot for my scan, day of the surgery and ICU)…. u have not slept for nights even now when I'm back home main karwat bhi badlun to aap uth jaate ho (if I turn sideways you wake up)….to make sure I'm alright."

Dipika says Shoaib took care of her as a baby

You have actually cared for me ek chote baby ki tarah (like a kid)… and u continue to do that… So here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to the man who not only loves me but wraps me in his warmth… and makes sure I'm happy… Safe & smiling always. Allah har khushi se nawaaze aapko… Har dua me aapka naam hai (May God give you every happiness, every prayer has your name)," concluded her note.

About Dipika's health

Dipika recently underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage two liver cancer. She was then shifted to the ICU for some time. The actor was discharged from the hospital recently.