Dipika Kakar reveals the toughest thing she had to do after getting to know about cancer diagnosis: ‘Main bahut royi'

After being discharged from the hospital 11 days post-cancer surgery, actor Dipika Kakar is now opening up about her experience. She shared that one of the most challenging aspects following her cancer diagnosis was having to abruptly wean her son Ruhaan off breastfeeding in just one night. Also read: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from the hospital 11 days after cancer surgery: ‘There are still many things ahead’ Earlier this month, Dipika Kakar underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage 2 liver cancer.

Dipika gets emotional

The actor opened up about the most challenging thing she had to do after getting to know about her diagnosis in her vlog, which was titled “Duaon Ke Liye Dil Se Shukriya”. Earlier this month, Dipika Kakar underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage 2 liver cancer. She is married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim.

Dipika said, “Sabse pehli jo cheez karni thi, jo I think mere liye sabse zyada…one of the most difficult things is pure ek mahine mein rahi hai, was weaning off Ruhaan in one night. Mere paas option hi nahi tha. I had to do that and main bohot royi us raat ko. Main bohot zyada royi. (The very first thing I had to do -- and I think this has been one of the hardest things for me in the entire past month -- was weaning Ruhaan off in just one night. I had no other option. I had to do it, and I cried a lot that night. I cried so much)”.

She mentioned that while Ruhaan was nearing two years old and would eventually have to stop breastfeeding, she hadn't anticipated it would happen in this manner. The actor was seen getting emotional at multiple points in the video.

The actor added, “But ab body mein hazaar dawaiyaan jayengi, treatment hoga, and aisi situation mein bachhe ko aap na feed karo wohi better hota hai. (But now, with so many medicines going into my body and treatment starting, it’s better not to breastfeed a child in such a situation)”.

Dipika also took the opportunity to express her gratitude through her vlog, thanking her fans for their prayers and heartfelt wishes, which she described as truly special. She shared, “I’ve cried a lot – out of happiness – knowing that so many people love me so much. I feel truly blessed. And I also feel a little proud that I’ve earned so much love".

Some time back, in Shoaib’s vlog, Dipika confirmed that she is now ‘free from the tumour’, noting that further treatment is still required.

Dipika Kakar undergoes 14-hour-long surgery

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a tumour in her liver in May. Earlier this month, Dipika underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage 2 liver cancer. In his Vlog video on YouTube, Shoaib shared that during the surgery, Dipika's gall bladder as well as a small portion of her liver were removed. "Her tumour was taken out nicely. The gall bladder was also taken out after surgery because of a stone. Because the liver had a tumour, some portion, a small percentage of it, was also cut. There is nothing to stress about it since the liver is an organ that regenerates itself," he said.

The actor also took to Instagram to update her fans and followers about her health, revealing that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. A part of her note read, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!"

Dipika met Shoaib Ibrahim on the set of Sasural Simar Ka, and the couple later tied the knot in 2018 in the presence of friends and family. They welcomed their first child, son Ruhan, in 2023.