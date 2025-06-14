Dipika Kakar gets discharged from the hospital 11 days after cancer surgery: ‘There are still many things ahead’

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim has given a major update about his wife Dipika Kakar, who recently underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage 2 liver cancer. He shared that Dipika has been discharged from the hospital after 11 days, adding that they will have to keep coming back for follow-ups because the tumour was malignant. Also read: Dipika Kakar gets emotional in her first appearance after cancer surgery: ‘Main ab kaafi better hoon’ Dipika was very emotional as she left the hospital and personally thanked all her doctors.

Dipika discharged from the hospital

In his latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim shared that Dipika is getting discharged after 11 days.

Sharing her health update, he said, “She got discharged after 11 days and has come for a check-up. These past few days have been incredibly difficult for me and my family, but we are thankful for everyone’s prayers and support. This is just one part; a lot of things are still ahead. Everything is fine right now, but we’ve only crossed one milestone. There are still many things ahead that we have to look into. As the doctors guide us, we’ll keep following that. But the major part — the surgery — went well. Dipika is also recovering well. Yes, there are still a lot of things pending that need to be done. Hopefully, those will also go well."

Dipika, who underwent a 14-hour surgery, was very emotional as she left the hospital and personally thanked all her doctors. She was also seen hugging the nurses.

In the vlog, Shoaib recalled the emotional moment when the doctor delivered the news that Dipika's tumour was malignant, saying they both broke down in tears right there in the doctor's presence. He praised the doctor's understanding, noting that the doctor gave them space, saying, "Take your time, we understand”.

Talking about Dipika’s health, Shoaib said, “Everything is fine, but we’ll have to keep coming back for follow-ups because the tumour was malignant. That situation has to be monitored. Also, they’ve asked us to come back in a week. After that, they’ll decide what further treatment is needed -- whether something needs to be done or not. For now, we’re taking it one step at a time”.

In the video, Dipika is seen reuniting with her son Ruhaan and other family members. Dipika sat through the vlog while Shoaib Ibrahim did most of the talking.

In the end, the couple thanked their fans for supporting them. An emotional Dipika said, “The fact that a lot of you took that 2 minutes of time, to read namaz and pray for me means a lot. You have no idea how motivating it was for us in these tough times”.

Shoaib had planned to share the vlog about Dipika's health update, but postponed it out of respect for the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. In the video, he and Dipika offered their condolences to the families affected by the tragic incident.

Dipika Kakar undergoes 14-hour-long surgery

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a tumour in her liver in May. Earlier this month, Dipika underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage 2 liver cancer. In his Vlog video on YouTube, Shoaib shared that during the surgery, Dipika's gall bladder as well as a small portion of her liver were removed. "Her tumour was taken out nicely. The gall bladder was also taken out after surgery because of a stone. Because the liver had a tumour, some portion, a small percentage of it, was also cut. There is nothing to stress about it since the liver is an organ that regenerates itself," he said.

The actor also took to Instagram to update her fans and followers about her health, revealing that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. A part of her note read, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!"