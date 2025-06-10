Dipika Kakar gets emotional in her first appearance after cancer surgery: ‘Main ab kaafi better hoon’

Actor Dipika Kakar made an appearance on her husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s Vlog for the first time after undergoing a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage 2 liver cancer. She got emotional while giving an update about her health, saying she is recovering from the pain and is grateful for the outpouring of love and support. Also read: ‘Liver ka kuch portion cut kiya hai tumour ke saath’: Shoaib Ibrahim shares update on Dipika Kakar's cancer surgery Shoaib Ibrahim is keeping fans of Dipika Kakar updated about her health through his videos.

Dipika Kakar gives health update

Shoaib shared a video on YouTube on Monday, in which he showed Dipika's first appearance on camera after surgery. She was seen getting emotional and thanked fans for their prayers and good wishes.

In the video, Dipika was heard saying, "Bas iss waqt itna hi bolungi — aap logon ne bohot duaein ki hain, uske liye dil se thank you. Hospital mein bhi staff, nurses, alag-alag jagahon se aake bol rahe the, 'Ma'am, aap theek ho jaoge.' Dusre patients ke relatives bhi bol rahe the, 'Hum aapke liye pray kar rahe the.' Unke apne bachhe, father hain, lekin phir bhi woh mere liye dua kar rahe the. Yeh saari cheezein bohot maayne rakhti hain. I am feeling much better. Bohot achhe se recovery ho rahi hai. Main ab kaafi better hoon (I am extremely thankful to you all for keeping me in your prayers and thoughts. The nurses were also extremely kind and positive. Several others, family members of other patients, were so nice and kind to me. I am feeling much much better)”,

She also said that she was suffering a lot when she got a cough, sharing that coughing would hurt the stitches. Dipika informed her fans that she will talk to everyone later when she “recovers and feels better”.

Dipika Kakar undergoes 14-hour-long surgery

Dipika Kakar recently underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage 2 liver cancer. In his Vlog video on YouTube, Shoaib shared that during the surgery, Dipika's gall bladder as well as a small portion of her liver were removed. "Her tumour was taken out nicely. The gall bladder was also taken out after surgery because of a stone. Because the liver had a tumour, some portion, a small percentage of it, was also cut. There is nothing to stress about it since the liver is an organ that regenerates itself," he said.

Earlier, Dipika, on her Instagram, shared with her fans and followers that she was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. A part of her note read, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!"