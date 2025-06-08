Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
Shoaib Ibrahim shares first glimpse of wife Dipika Kakar from hospital bed after her liver cancer surgery

ByAnanya Das
Jun 08, 2025 03:10 PM IST

Shoaib Ibrahim shared a photo with Dipika Kakar as they received Eidi from his father. Check out their picture here.

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim has posted the first picture with his wife Dipika Kakar after her stage two liver cancer surgery. Dipika recently underwent a 14-hour-long surgery. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Shoaib shared a photo with Dipika from the hospital bed. (Also Read | ‘Liver ka kuch portion cut kiya hai tumour ke saath’: Shoaib Ibrahim shares update on Dipika Kakar's cancer surgery)

Shoaib Ibrahim shares 1st pic with Dipika Kakar post surgery

In the picture, Dipika and Shoaib's hands were visible holding envelopes. She lay in the bed while Shoaib sat near her. Sharing the photo, Shoaib wrote, "Dipi aur mere liye papa ki taraf se eidi aayee (Eidi for me and Dipika from dad) (red heart emoji). Eid Mubarak (hug face emoji)."

Shoaib has been updating fans about Dipika's health

Shoaib has been sharing videos and giving fans updates about Dipika's health and how the family is doing. Recently, on his YouTube channel, Shoaib shared a seven-minute-long video saying that Dipika was recovering in the hospital. He told fans that the surgery started in the morning and ended just before midnight.

He also talked about how long Dipika would need to stay in the hospital. "She will stay here for three to five days, as advised by doctors. The surgery was major...She was in OT for 14 hours. Woh bahut hi mushkil ek waqt tha (It was a difficult time)," Shoaib added.

How was Dipika's surgery

Shoaib added that during the surgery, Dipika's gall bladder as well as a small portion of her liver were removed. "Her tumour was taken out nicely. The gall bladder was also taken out after surgery because of a stone. Because the liver had a tumour, some portion, a small percentage of it, was also cut. There is nothing to stress about it since the liver is an organ that regenerates itself," he had added.

Earlier, Dipika had, on her Instagram, shared that she was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. She had added that it was a "tennis ball-sized tumour".

