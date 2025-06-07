‘Liver ka kuch portion cut kiya hai tumour ke saath’: Shoaib Ibrahim shares update on Dipika Kakar's cancer surgery

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim shared a video and spoke about his wife Dipika Kakar, who recently underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage 2 liver cancer. Taking to his YouTube channel, Shoaib posted a seven-minute-long video in which he said that Dipika is out of the ICU and recovering in the hospital. (Also Read | Dipika Kakar undergoes 14-hour-long surgery for stage 2 liver cancer, Shoaib Ibrahim gives health update on wife) Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim tied the knot in 2018.

Shoaib Ibrahim says time during Dipika Kakar's surgery was difficult

Speaking to his fans and followers, he also said that doctors operated on Dipika's liver, and a very small portion was also cut because of the tumour. Dipika also underwent a gall bladder surgery. In the video, Shoaib Ibrahim said that Dipika had to stay in the ICU for three days. He added, "She will stay here for three to five days, as advised by doctors. The surgery was major...She was in OT for 14 hours. Woh bahut hi mushkil ek waqt tha (It was a difficult time)."

Shoaib on Dipika's surgery, recovery

Shoaib shared that he was with Dipika till 8.30 am before her surgery started, and at 11.30 pm, she was shifted to the ICU. Though the doctors informed Shoaib and his family that the surgery would take time, the actor said that after 6-7 pm, he and his family members started panicking.

Talking about Dipika's health, he said that she is doing better, though she is in pain from her stitches. After being on a liquid diet for three days, she was back to eating normal food. Shoaib said that Dipika has also started walking, and her blood reports are also normal.

Dipika's gall bladder, a portion of liver was cut

"Jo bhi uska tumour tha woh bahut hi acche se bahar agayi hai. Gall bladder bhi uska nikala hai kyuki us mein stone tha. Kyuki liver mein tumour tha toh liver ka kuch portion, kuch per cent, woh bhi cut kiya hai uske saath. Us mein koi stress waali baat nahi hai kyuki liver ek aisa organ hai jo khud ko regenerate karta hai (Her tumour was taken out nicely. The gall bladder was also taken out after surgery because of a stone. Because the liver had a tumour, some portion, a small percentage of it, was also cut. There is nothing to stress about it since the liver is an organ that regenerates itself)." He added that Dipika's tumour was sent for biopsy, and the result will take a few days.

Talking about their son Ruhaan, he shared that the toddler stayed three days without Dipika. On the last day, he cried and was brought to the hospital to meet Dipika. After spending time with his mother, he returned home.

About Dipika's cancer battle

Earlier, Dipika, on her Instagram, shared with her fans and followers that she was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. A part of her note read, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!"