Dipika Kakar undergoes 14-hour-long surgery for stage 2 liver cancer, Shoaib Ibrahim gives health update on wife

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim gave an update on his wife Dipika Kakar, who he said underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage 2 liver cancer. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Shoaib said that Dipika is in the ICU and experiencing "some pain". Dipika's surgery took place on Tuesday at a Mumbai hospital. (Also Read | Dipika Kakar to undergo surgery for stage 2 liver cancer today, Shoaib Ibrahim says ‘it is going to be a long one’) Shoaib Ibrahim has urged his well-wishers to pray for Dipika Kakar.

Shoaib Ibrahim talks about Dipika Kakar's surgery

Shoaib apologised to his fans for not being able to update them on Tuesday night about Dipika's surgery. "Hi everyone, Sorry I couldn't update you last night, it was a long surgery. She was in OT for 14 hrs. But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU."

He added that Dipika is stable now and asked their well-wishers to pray for her. "She's in some pain, but she's stable and doing okay. Thank you all dil se (from my heart) for your love, prayers, and support, it truly means a lot. I will update you all once she's out of the ICU. Thank you once again. Keep praying for her," he added.

On Tuesday, Shoaib had said, "Dippi's surgery is scheduled to happen tomorrow morning. It's going to be a long surgery... she needs all your prayers & strength the most ... please keep her in your prayers." Earlier, in his vlog, Shoaib had talked about Dipika's health issues. He had said that the surgery, which was scheduled for last week, was postponed as the doctors were waiting for Dipika to recover from her flu. Shoaib also shared that Dipika was experiencing pain due to a stone in her gall bladder.

What Dipika had said about hr health

Talking about her liver tumour, Dipika had said that the doctors assured them that she would be cured completely after the tumour was removed surgically. Earlier, Dipika, on her Instagram, shared with her fans and followers that she was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer.

A part of her note read, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!"

About Dipika and Shoaib

Dipika met Shoaib on the set of Sasural Simar Ka. They got married in 2018 in the presence of friends and family. Dipika and Shoaib were blessed with a baby boy, Ruhaan, on June 21, 2023.