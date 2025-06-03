Dipika Kakar to undergo surgery for stage 2 liver cancer today, Shoaib Ibrahim says ‘it is going to be a long one’

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim has penned an emotional note on Instagram, sharing that his wife Dipika Kakar is set to undergo a long surgery on June 3, and asked all his fans to keep her in their prayers. Dipika has been diagnosed with stage two liver cancer. Also read: Dipika Kakar says she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer, calls it ‘one of the most difficult times’ The actor shared that June 3 will be a big day in their life with Dipika undergoing surgery.

Shoaib Ibrahim shares an update

Shoaib took to Instagram Stories to post a note sharing an update on Dipika’s surgery. Earlier, her surgery was delayed due to a viral infection and flu-like symptoms.

The actor shared that June 3 will be a big day in their life, with Dipika undergoing surgery.

“Dippi's surgery is scheduled to happen tomorrow morning. Its going to be a long surgery... she needs all your prayers & strength the most ... please keep her in your prayers,” he wrote in the note. The actor also shared several folded hand emojis with the note.

Last week, taking to his YouTube channel, Shoaib and Dipika spoke at length about her health. They said that the surgery, which was scheduled for that week, has been postponed as Dipika hasn't recovered from flu yet.

Dipika also revealed that doctors assured them that she would be cured after the tumour was surgically removed. He also shared that Dipika was experiencing pain due to a stone in her gall bladder.

Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer

Last month, Dipika took to Instagram to share that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. Dipika gave an update about her health after staying in the hospital for a few days. Dipika said that the last few weeks were "one of the most difficult times" they have experienced. Sharing the sequence of events, the actor wrote, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced”.

She stressed that she is trying to have a positive outlook and is determined to face the obstacle. “With my entire family being by my side and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! IshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love. Dipika," she added. Dipika shares a son Ruhaan with her husband and actor Shoaib.