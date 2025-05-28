Dipika Kakar says she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer, calls it ‘one of the most difficult times’

Actor Dipika Kakar has revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. Taking to Instagram, Dipika shared a note giving fans an update on her health. Dipika opened up about the difficult past few weeks and how a simple visit to the hospital for stomach pain turned into a life-changing diagnosis. Dipika's husband-actor Shoaib Ibrahim, for the last few days, has been sharing her health updates with fans. (Also Read | Dipika Kakar to undergo surgery for 'tennis ball-sized' liver tumour soon, husband Shoaib Ibrahim gives health update) Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar spoke about her health.

Dipika Kakar talks about being diagnosed with liver cancer

Dipika said that the last few weeks were "one of the most difficult times" they have experienced. Sharing the sequence of events, the actor wrote, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!"

The actor added that she is positive to fight the battle the obstacle. "I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! IshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love. Dipika," she added. "Keep Me In Your Prayers", she captioned the post.

Shoaib Ibrahim talks about Dipika, their son Ruhaan

Taking to his YouTube channel, Shoaib and Dipika spoke at length about her health. They said that the surgery, which was scheduled to be done this week, has been postponed as Dipika hasn't recovered from her flu yet.

Dipika said that doctors assured them that she would be cured after the tumour was surgically removed. The duo asked fans for their prayers and good wishes. He also shared that Dipika was experiencing pain due to stone in her gall bladder.

Shoaib also spoke about how their son Ruhaan reacted to the news. He said, “Bohut samajhdaari se usne behave kiya (He has behaved sensibly). His feeding has stopped completely.”

Dipika added, “Usko pata hai kim mumma theek nahi hai, wo samajh gaya hai. Woh ek aadh baar din me aake mujhe bolta hai, par phir wo samajh jaata hai ki mumma theek nahi hai. But yes, sab log hain. So, we are staying strong (He has understood that mumma isn't well. He comes once or twice a day to me but then he realises that mumma isn't well. But yes, everyone is here)." They captioned the video, "Toughest phase of our life | Keep dipi In yours Prayers."

More about Dipika's health

Dipika was recently hospitalised after she suffered from a high fever and pain. Shoaib had spoken about her health on his blog. "Our doctor asked us to visit again and when we met him he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us," he had said.