Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar reveal how son Ruhaan reacted to her liver cancer diagnosis: 'Samajhdaari se behave kiya'

Actor couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar spoke about how their son Ruhaan has reacted to her liver cancer diagnosis. Taking to his YouTube channel, Shoaib said that he reacted intelligently. Dipika shared that though Ruhaan approached her a few times, after realising she wasn't well, he left. (Also Read | Dipika Kakar says she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer, calls it ‘one of the most difficult times’) Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed Ruhaan in 2023.

Shoaib Ibrahim praises son over his reaction to Dipika Kakar's cancer diagnosis

In the video, Dipika asked her fans to pray for Ruhaan too. At this, Shoaib said, "Hann Ruhaan bhi Mashallah bohut samajhdaari se usne behave kiya hai. Uska feeding toh abhi choot gaya hai, pura choot gaya hai (Ruhaan has behaved very sensibly. His feeding has stopped now, completely).”

Dipika Kakar talks about son Ruhaan

Dipika added, “Usko pata hai ki mumma theek nahi hai, wo samajh gaya hai. Woh ek aadh baar din me aake mujhe bolta hai, par phir wo samajh jaata hai ki hann mumma theek nahi hai. But yes, sab log hain. So, we are staying strong (He has understood that mumma isn't well. He comes once or twice a day to me but then he realises that mumma isn't well. But yes, everyone is here)."

About Dipika's health

In their vlog, Shoaib and Dipika also talked about her health issues. He said that the surgery, which was scheduled for this week, has been postponed as the doctors are waiting for Dipika to recover from her flu. Shoaib also shared that Dipika was experiencing pain due to stone in her gall bladder.

Dipika said that doctors assured them that she would be cured completely after the tumour was removed surgically. The duo asked fans for their prayers and good wishes. They also said that they are "staying strong". They captioned the video, "Toughest phase of our life | Keep dipi In yours Prayers."

Dipika shared a post on her cancer diagnosis

Earlier, Dipika, on her Instagram, shared with her fans and followers that she was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. The actor wrote, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!"

Dipika added, "I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! IshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love. Dipika," she added. "Keep Me In Your Prayers", Dipika captioned the post. She was recently hospitalised after she suffered from a high fever and pain.

Dipika and Shoaib were blessed with a baby boy, Ruhaan, on June 21, 2023.