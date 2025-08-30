Reddit calls Celebrity MasterChef scripted as Gaurav Khanna says he doesn't know how to cook Indian food in Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 has been serving drama since day one. Whether it is contestants fighting over food or Tanya Mittal’s statements, fans appear thoroughly entertained. Recently, television actor Gaurav Khanna, who also won Celebrity MasterChef earlier this year, claimed that he does not know how to cook Indian food and therefore would not be making meals in the house. However, his statement has ignited speculation about Celebrity MasterChef being scripted. Gaurav Khanna refuses to cook food in Bigg Boss 19 despite winning Celebrity MasterChef.

Gaurav Khanna says he doesn't know how to cook Indian food

The dynamics in the house shifted after actor Kunickaa Sadanand was chosen as captain by Tanya Mittal following an intriguing task. Kunickaa, who had a feud with Gaurav for not voting for her to become captain, punished him by assigning him kitchen duty. However, Gaurav firmly refused, saying, “Ma’am, I won’t make it. I anyways don’t know how to make Indian food, then housemates will have to be hungry all day.” Following this, Kunickaa changed his duty to cleaning washrooms with Zeishaan Quadri.

Later, Gaurav was seen discussing the issue with Mridul Tiwari, once again refusing to cook. He said, “Mera mann nahi hai aur mujhe aata bhi nahi Indian khaana banana. Maine voh show (Celebrity MasterChef), iss show ke liye thodi kiya hai. Ab tumhe kahen ki actor ho acting karo sara din. Voh logon ne dekhliya mujhe cooking kitna aata hai. Iss show main unko meri personality dekhni hai (I don’t feel like it, and I don’t even know how to cook Indian food. I didn’t do that show (Celebrity MasterChef) just for this show. Now, if someone tells you that you’re an actor, so act the whole day. It’s the same thing. People have already seen how much I know about cooking. In this show, they’re supposed to see my personality).”

Internet thinks Celebrity MasterChef was scripted

A clip from the show surfaced on the internet. One comment read, “Oh man, does that mean MasterChef was scripted? Gaurav is scared that if people eat his food, they’ll figure out that he actually doesn’t know how to cook well.” Another commented, “Ok, but who's asking him to only cook Indian cuisine? Cook something else then.” Another wrote, “Now I am sure Masterchef is scripted.”

Another comment read, “Being the current celebrity MasterChef title holder, he is sceptical of putting himself up for judgment by the HMs. He doesn't want anyone to question his win by his present cooking skills.”

In April, Gaurav emerged as the winner of the first season of Celebrity MasterChef after defeating Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi Prakash. The show was judged by Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar, and filmmaker Farah Khan.

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, the new season stars 16 contestants, including Gaurav, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Abhishek Bajaj and others.

The season is set to run for three and a half months and is available to watch on JioHotstar from Monday to Sunday at 9 pm, and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.