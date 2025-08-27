Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal enters reality show with 800 sarees, says: ‘For every day I have decided on 3 sarees’

Bigg Boss 19: The journey of Bigg Boss 19 officially kicked off with Salman Khan returning to hosting duties and introducing the contestants through a glitzy premiere episode on Sunday. Now influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal has grabbed attention for stating that she has brought 800 sarees into the Bigg Boss house. (Also read: Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal annoys internet, wants everyone at home to call her boss: ‘Total pick me behaviour’) Tanya Mittal shared why she entered the Bigg Boss house with so many sarees.

What Tanya said

Speaking about her decision, Tanya shared, “I am not leaving my luxuries behind, I am taking my jewellery, accessories and more than 800 sarees inside the house. For every day, I have decided on 3 sarees which I will be changing throughout the day.”

Meanwhile, Tanya made several statements about demanding respect and talked about her tight security on the very first day of the show. “My bodyguards saved 100 people in Kumbh Mela, even saved police, and that’s why I ended up here. So my bodyguards are well-trained. I haven’t got any threats yet, but I can’t wait to get one and then keep security. This has been going on in my family for a long time; everyone had security. We have a habit of walking with security. We like having PSOs and staff,” she said.

Bigg Boss season 19 contestants

Salman introduced the contestants of Bigg Boss 19 at the grand premiere last Sunday. The contestants include Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sudanand, Amaal Mallik, and Mridul Tiwari. Farhana was voted out in the very first episode.

Bigg Boss 19 has a unique theme this year, titled Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the power of decision-making to the contestants. It is available to watch on JioHotstar with new episodes streaming every day at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.