Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal annoys internet, wants everyone at home to call her boss: ‘Total pick me behaviour’

Bigg Boss has always been synonymous with drama and entertainment, and season 19 wasted no time in delivering both. On the very first day, tensions flared, fights broke out, and viewers quickly began weighing in on the contestants. Among them, influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal grabbed attention for her bold remarks about demanding respect and flaunting her tight security, comments that have already sparked backlash online, with many labelling her egoistic and even drawing comparisons to Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela. Tanya Mittal faces criticism for her remarks in Bigg Boss 19 house.

Tanya Mittal says she likes people calling her Boss

When Kunickaa asked Mridul not to call any other female contestants ‘ma’am’ apart from her, Tanya interrupted and said, “Mujhe toh ma’am bolo, mujhe boss hi bolte hain sab log (Call me ma'am because people anyways call me boss). I anyway don't like it that people are calling me by name.” She further revealed that even her family members call her ‘boss’ and that she loves it when people address her as such. Tanya told Kunickaa, “Girls don’t get respect easily, they have to take it by putting pressure. You have earned it in years, so I don’t want to get respect only when I turn 50. I want it now.”

She was also seen telling Ashnoor Kaur, Nagma Mirajkar and Zeishaan Qadri that she walks with high security and bodyguards. When Zeishaan joked that bodyguards usually run first when their employer is in trouble, Tanya quipped, “My bodyguards saved 100 people in Kumbh Mela, even saved police, and that’s why I ended up here. So my bodyguards are well-trained. I haven’t got any threats yet, but I can’t wait to get one and then keep security. This has been going on in my family for a long time; everyone had security. We have a habit of walking with security. We like having PSOs and staff.”

Not only this, Tanya was also seen talking to comedian Pranit More in the house, explaining how she considers it an achievement to be there without changing herself or the way she dresses, unlike other actors. “Ladkiyon ke liye yahan aana kaise asaan hota hai that you have to leave your culture behind but I am still wearing saree and coming here. Female actors have to do a lot of things, those types of scenes and wear those types of clothes. But I reached here without doing any of these things, so that’s an achievement for me.”

Tanya’s statements did not sit well with the internet. One of the comments read, “Urvashi Rautela 2.0.” Another commented, “That one self-obsessed and egoistic girl.” One user wrote, “She is so delusional and full of herself.” Another said, “Total pick me behaviour.” A user remarked, “The way she is putting other girls down just to shine is so annoying.” Another comment read, “Ghosh, this girl is getting on my nerves, and it’s just been a day.” One more added, “Narcissistic behaviour.”

In an interview with HT, Tanya revealed that she walks with four PSOs and two car convoys wherever she goes. She also disclosed that she has taken nine suitcases inside the Bigg Boss house and is not toning down her luxurious lifestyle in any way.

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, the show has a unique theme this year, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the power of decision-making to the contestants. In the very first episode, Bigg Boss revealed a big twist by putting Farhana Bhatt in a secret room after she was voted out by the contestants. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar with new episodes streaming every day at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.