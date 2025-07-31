Urvashi Rautela says her Dior bag was stolen at London airport during Wimbledon: ‘Injustice tolerated…’

Actor Urvashi Rautela has claimed that her luxury baggage was stolen from the belt at the London Gatwick Airportwhen she was travelling from Mumbai to Wimbledon. On Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram account and requested that the London police and Emirates Airways look into the matter and retrieve her baggage. Urvashi Rautela attended the Wimbledon championship earlier this month.

Urvashi's complaint

In her Instagram post, Urvashi shared pictures of her Dior baggage, her flight ticket, and the baggage slip she received for the occasion. In the caption, she wrote, “Injustice tolerated is injustice repeated. Our @wimbledon @dior brown baggage was stolen from the belt at @gatwickairport after flying @emirates from Mumbai during #Wimbledon. baggage tag & ticket above. Urgently requesting help to retrieve it.”

She tagged the Instagram account of the UK police, Emirates support and added the hashtags, ‘platinum emirates member’ and ‘Gatwick Airport Police’.

Urvashi's post attracted hilarious reactions on social media. A user commented, “First Indian to lose baggage returning from Wimbledon!” “Hope your labubus are safe!” said another. A comment read, “Previously got her iPhone stolen and now Dior bag…”

Urvashi at Wimbledon

Earlier this month, Urvashi grabbed attention with her look as she attended the women's singles final match at the Wimbledon championships. The actor wore an ivory midi-length dress which featured a corsetted bodice, but all eyes were on her Hermes handbag, which she decorated with not one but four Labubu dolls in different colours.

In 2023, Urvashi attended the India vs. Pakistan match and claimed that she lost her 24-carat gold iPhone at the Narendra Modi Stadium. She also tagged the accounts of Ahmedabad Stadium and Narendra Modi Stadium in the post and added the hashtags "Lost Phone," "Ahmedabad Stadium," and "Help Needed."

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in Daaku Maharaj, in which she starred alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna.