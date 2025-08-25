Tanya Mittal wishes to live her Bollywood dreams with Bigg Boss 19, says ‘people can unfollow me if I’m not that accha'

The curtains have finally risen on Bigg Boss 19, and Salman Khan, as always, gave the audience a grand opening night filled with drama, glamour, and anticipation. Among the contestants introduced on Jio Hotstar’s premiere is content creator and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal. Known for her outspoken personality, luxury lifestyle, and spiritual content, Tanya has amassed 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Tanya Mittal talks about entering Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times ahead of her entry, Tanya opened up about her struggles, ambitions, and what viewers can expect from her inside the house. From leaving college to chase fame, to building a business empire with retail stores and factories, to facing social media controversies, Tanya described her journey as nothing short of a rollercoaster.

Tanya Mittal on her journey

Tanya talked about her journey to becoming the personality she is today and said, “It’s been a very long journey. I was a small-town girl with big dreams. Mujhe sapne aate the voh Guru bhai waale ki main ek stage par khadi hun aur neeche 10-12 lakh log meri sun rahe hain (I used to get dreams that I am speaking on a stage and people are listening to me). It was so unreal because our country has seen that happening only to men. To the aura I carry right now, even a superstar doesn't carry this. 4 PSO, 2 convoys, this is the lifestyle of politicians and MLAs. How could I deny something I literally dreamt of? I really used to get these dreams. So coming from such a conservative family, I left my college just to get this fame. I started by making handmade cards and selling them door to door."

Tanya revealed that she always wanted to be famous and decided to do something that nobody else does. "So I started with temples because no one gives you money to promote temples. Usually influencers are lifestyle, make-up, electronics, travel, just because they get paid for it. I didn’t want money out of anything. Even from the MP and UP governments, I was not. charging. I was just collaborating for free because I wanted to look out for the Government’s tourism department and how so many tribals work for them. And I promoted it well. The entire country was looking at me, videos were having 50 million views. Itna saara jab karlete ho, I have been struggling for 10 years, I have been working since I was 19, so when you see so many ups and downs you become strong.”

Tanya Mittal on her luxurious lifestyle

There had been reports that Tanya earns ₹6 lakhs monthly and has a net worth of ₹2 crore. However, Tanya dismissed it, saying, “That’s just half the salary I pay to my staff. I have 3 factories, 2 retail stores, so just imagine how much staff I have and how much I would earn in a day. So this net worth is 0.1% of who I am. But I am not leaving my luxurious lifestyle behind, I am taking 9 suitcases inside, jewellery, sarees. We are also trying meri chandi ki bottle bhi andar jaaye. So everyone is trying to cope up with my luxury and I am not trying to tone myself down.”

Tanya Mittal on living her Bollywood dreams through Bigg Boss 19

Tanya revealed she will be living her political and Bollywood dream by going inside the Bigg Boss house and said, “I always wanted to become a superstar. If somebody calls you and says that you are coming to Bombay and meeting Salman Khan, how can you say no? Everybody has Bollywood dreams. Hum kitna bhi dikhaaye that we are rich, still we want to become a heroine. It’s a dream, lele Salman mujhe Dabbangg main.”

‘Always wanted to be a politician’

Talking about how her personality fits into the new theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, Tanya said, “I always wanted to be a politician. I am very desperate. You don’t see the fortuners and PSOs? So it’s going to be a dream come true, and I am going to live my dreams there. Bigg Boss is something you can’t plan of and really they don’t have a script. Just hoping that I perform the best in whatever happens.”

Tanya Mittal on her image beyond social media

Tanya wants people to look at her beyond her image on social media and said, “Actually, logon ki trolling hi isliye hai kyunki unko lagta hai koi itna accha kaise ho sakta hai (People troll because they think how can someone be soo good). So I want to prove my point. And if I am not that accha, I would want them to unfollow me. It’s going to be justice for them.”

She further warned the contestants inside the house, “It takes a lot of effort to make me nervous. Even after facing back-to-back controversies, I didn’t get nervous. I am not nervous; everyone else should be nervous. I am an overconfident person.”

Tanya said that she has not watched previous seasons of Bigg Boss and said, “Bhut mushkil hone waali hai logon ko Bigg Boss 19. I only get inspired by myself. I am very self-obsessed. Mere bathroom main bhi meri hi photo lagi hai aur mere bacche bhi mere hi jaise honge. I have never seen Bigg Boss before and I am very jalkukda kinda of a person. I can’t see someone’s life and think that oh, she became an actor, and I am left behind.”