Ashnoor Kaur lauds on-screen mother Hina Khan's courage amid breast cancer treatment: 'She is a strong woman'

Ashnoor Kaur, currently appearing in the Hindi television series Suman Indori (2024), previously portrayed Hina Khan's daughter as a child artist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2015-2016). In an interview with The Indian Express, Ashnoor commended Hina for her strength and dedication while undergoing breast cancer treatment. She praised her on-screen mother for continuing to work during her treatment. (Also read: Hina Khan reveals Mahima Chaudhry surprised her in hospital on first day of chemo session: ‘She is a super human being’) Hina Khan's on-screen daughter Ashnoor Kaur praised her resilience during her cancer treatment.

Ashnoor Kaur praises Hina Khan's resilience

Ashnoor, while speaking of Hina said, “I spoke to Hina, and conveyed my wishes to her. She is a very strong woman and the way she has been fighting everything that has come her way, I am sure she will get out of this very soon. She is working along with her treatment, which is incredible, I am sure she will continue showing her magic and strength to everyone.” Ashnoor had played the younger Naira (before Shivangi Joshi) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Ashnoor Kaur's film and television career

Ashnoor made her acting debut with Jhansi Ki Rani (2009-2010). Apart from her work in the popular daily soap Patiala Babes she was also a part of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju and Manmarziyaan, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Hina Khan's cancer treatment

In June 2024, Hina shared that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. In her Instagram post, she stated, “Hello everyone, I want to address the recent rumors and share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.” She further said, “I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger. I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time.”

Hina Khan's acting career

Hina has featured in popular Hindi TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2018-2019) and Naagin 5 (2020). Hina was last seen in the Gippy Grewal starrer Punjabi comedy film Shinda Shinda No Papa.