Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer: I am determined to overcome this disease

Amid speculations around her health, actor Hina Khan has shared that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 of breast cancer. The actor has revealed that her treatment has begun, and is determined to overcome this challenge and come out healthy and strong. (Also read: Hina Khan shares she's hospitalised again due to high fever: ‘It’s sickening') Hina Khan is known for her work on the small screen.

Health update

On Friday, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans. She assured all that she is “doing well”, and asked her fans to send in their good wishes.

“Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,” Hina wrote.

“I kindly ask for your respect and previously during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love,” she added.

Good wishes pour in

As soon as she shared the news, her fans and friends sent in their good wishes, wishing speedy recovery to the actor.

“U have always been very strong and sending you prayer and lots of healing,” wrote Rashami Desai. Ankita Lokhande also commented, “Hina u r stronger than this that’s it girl!!! This shall too pass !! Sending love and lots of strength to you right away God bless you.”

Her former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra also wrote, “Oh no. Please take care Hina di . Coming to see you asap. ” Aamir Ali also called Hina “strong” and added, “I’m just a call away if anything anytime .” Shraddha Arya also commented, “We all Hope and Pray that you get out of this difficult phase soon… wishing to see a healthier, happier, stronger and more powerful you on the other side. "