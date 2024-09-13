Hina Khan reveals Mahima Chaudhry surprised her in hospital on first day of chemo session: ‘She is a super human being’

Hina Khan, who is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, has shared a birthday post for Mahima Chaudhry. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Hina revealed that Mahima Chaudhry visited her in the hospital and surprised her on the first day of her chemotherapy session. (Also Read | Hina Khan says her mucositis is much better as she shows pic of her hot flashes) Hina Khan dedicated a post to Mahima Chaudhry.

Hina shares pics with Mahima

Hina also posted pictures with Mahima as they sat on a hospital bed. In the photos, Hina was seen smiling as she sat wrapped in a blanket. Mahima sat next to her, holding her. She was seen in a white shirt, denims and a cap. Sharing the pictures, Hina captioned the post, "This Picture is from the Day of My Very First Chemo. And this Angel of a Woman surprised me all of a sudden in the hospital."

Hina pens note for Mahima on her birthday

She also wrote, " She has been there With me , guiding me , motivating me and illuminating my Path before me during this toughest phase of my life. She is a Hero. She is a Super Human Being. She went out of her way to make sure my journey was Easier than hers, she lifted my spirits and comforted me every step of the Way. Her Hardships became my Life Lessons. Her Love and Kindness became my benchmark and her Courage became my Greatest Goal."

"We became friends and shared our individual experiences but she never once made me feel that I was alone, she made it through and she made sure that I Realise and believe that I would too. (InshaAllah) May you always be this divine, beautiful soul Dear Mahima. Happy Birthday love. All my family sends you blessings. All my being sends you Love. Muuuuah," concluded Hina's note.

Hina spoke about her health in June

In June, Hina revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer. On Instagram, she wrote, "Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer." She had added, "I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger. I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time.”

About Hina

The actor is known for starring in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina, who hails from Jammu, has also appeared in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss.