Hina Khan reveals being diagnosed with mucositis amid breast cancer treatment, asks people for ‘useful remedies’

Actor Hina Khan has shared that she has been diagnosed with mucositis as she battles breast cancer. Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, Hina spoke about the condition and asked her fans for useful remedies. (Also Read | Hina Khan makes wig with her own hair. Watch video) Hina Khan shared a note on Instagram.

Hina talks about mucositis

In her post, she wrote, "Another side effect of chemotherapy is mucositis. Although I am following the doctors advice to treat it. If any of you have been through it or have known any useful remedies. Please suggest (folded hands emoji). It's really hard when you can't eat (see no evil monkey emoji). It will greatly help me."

She captioned the post, "Please suggest (folded hand emojis). DUA (praying emoji)." Many of her fans and followers suggested remedies. A fan wrote, "Heal Soon. Prayers for your speedy recovery." A person said, "Get well soon. Praying for you." A comment read, "Get the treatment done, one bad advice can worsen things."

Hina has been sharing posts on Instagram about her journey

Hina has been documenting her journey as she undergoes treatment. Recently, she stepped out of her house and treated herself to some of her favourite desserts, including cookies, macarons, and other savoury delights. On Instagram, she posted a series of pictures. Last month, she took a trip to Lonavala and shared posts on Instagram about howshe enjoyed her stay there.

Hina is battling with stage 3 breast cancer. Earlier in June, Hina revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post. A part of her note read, "I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love," she had added.

About Hina

Hina has been a prominent face in the television industry and has featured in projects such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 where she emerged as the first runner-up.