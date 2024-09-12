Hina Khan says her mucositis is much better as she shows pic of her hot flashes

Hina Khan regularly updates her fans and followers about her health after being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The actor recently underwent surgery and posted pictures after being diagnosed with mucositis last week. (Also read: Hina Khan reveals being diagnosed with mucositis amid breast cancer treatment, asks people for ‘useful remedies’) Hina Khan shared her health update after being diagnosed with mucositis.

HIna Khan shares update on her mucositis diagnosis

Hina took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “This is for each one you...My Mucositis is much better.. I read all your comments and suggestions.. You all have been a great great help... Sending you all tons of love (heart emoji).” She also posted a picture in which she was sweating and wrote, “This is me in every 10 minutes now a days…My hotness comes in flashes these days…IYKYK #HotFlashes.”

Hina Khan thanked her fans for their support after her Mucositis diagnosis.

A few days ago, the actor shared an update on her Mucositis diagnosis and wrote, “Another side effect of chemotherapy is mucositis. Although I am following the doctors advice to treat it. If any of you have been through it or have known any useful remedies. Please suggest. (folded hands emoji) It's really hard when you can't eat. It will greatly help me.”

Hina Khan shared an update with her fans about her Mucositis condition.

HIna Khan's breast cancer diagnosis

Hina had confirmed about her breast cancer diagnosis in June 2024 as she shared a message on Instagram which read, “Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.” She captioned he post as, “I truly believe in your ability to overcome this challenge..stay strong and keep believing in your resilience Hina..sending lots of love (heart emoji).”

Hina Khan's acting career

Hina is well-known for her roles in popular television shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 5, and the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also appeared in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. In addition to her television work, she has appeared in films such as Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock, and starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.