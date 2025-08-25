Costliest celeb home in Mumbai is worth 250 cr; beat Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa, Salman Khan's Galaxy

For years, Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa have been Mumbai landmarks. The bungalows are known due to their superstar occupants, as well as their skyrocketing market values. Mannat faces the Bandra Bandstand, a prime location. Similarly, Jalsa is located in the heart of Juhu, a posh location. But still, neither of these is the costliest home owned by a celebrity in Mumbai. That crown rests on the heads of two younger stars - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The most expensive celeb home in Mumbai costs ₹ 250 crore.

Costliest celeb home in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to move into their new home, which was under construction for a few years. Now, the new multistorey home is complete, and the star couple, along with their daughter, Raha, will call it their forever home soon. The house, situated in Bandra, has been rebuilt on the spot where Raj Kapoor's famous Krishna Raj bungalow once stood. According to a Bollywood Life report, the house cost Ranbir and his family ₹250 crore. Ranbir and Alia will soon move here, along with his mother, actor Neetu Kapoor.

How Ranbir-Alia's home beat Mannat and Jalsa

According to multiple reports, Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa is worth ₹120 crore. It used to be the most expensive celeb home in Mumbai (then Bombay) for years, before Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat took over the record. The heritage property in Bandra was appraised at around ₹200 crore over a decade ago. However, its current value is unknown as it has not been appraised since. That makes Ranbir and Alia's new home the most expensive celeb home in Mumbai.

They are, however, quite a distance away from the overall record. The most expensive home owned by any actor in India is not in Mumbai. It is the ₹800-crore Pataudi Palace in Haryana, the ancestral seat of the Nawab of Pataudi, currently owned by Saif Ali Khan and his family.