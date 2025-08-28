Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna expresses desire to have kids, says ‘but my wife doesn't want’

Actor Gaurav Khanna has shared a glimpse into his personal life on the ongoing reality TV show, Bigg Boss 19. He has revealed that while he is eager to have kids, his wife, Akanksha Chamola, isn't convinced yet. After dating for a while, Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016.

Gaurav expresses desire to have kids

In the latest episode, Gaurav was seen having a heartfelt conversation with YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. During a candid chat in the garden area, Gaurav spoke about his married life with Akanksha, sharing insights into the choices they have made together as a couple over the years.

When Mridul asked Gaurav about fatherhood, he revealed, "We will complete 9 years in November."

Following that, Mridul asked if he had kids. Gaurav replied, "No, my wife doesn't want. I want, but it's a love marriage. Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega (Will have to agree. If you've loved, you'll have to see it through).”

Backing his wife's decision, Gaurav shared that he feels Akanksha's concerns are valid. He shared, "Her thinking is also valid. There are a lot of responsibilities. And it's only two of us for each other. If I go for work the entire day and she also gets work, with whom will we keep the kids? We don't want anyone else to take care of them. I had told her that I want, but I understood when she explained.”

At that time, Mridul mentioned that the situation may change over time, to which Gaurav said, “Yes, of course, we will see then. Never say never."

More about Gaurav and Akanksha

Before Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav participated in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India and won the title. In one of the episodes, the actor revealed his love story with Akanksha. Gaurav mentioned that he met her at an audition and it was love at first sight for him. He initiated a conversation with her by acting like he was new to the industry.

After dating for a while, Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.