Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav Khanna is ‘trying to be Sidharth Shukla’, says internet after his fight with Zeishaan; here's why

Actor Gaurav Khanna, best known for his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in the television show Anupamaa, is one of the biggest names in Bigg Boss 19 right now. The actor recently got into a major fight with writer-actor Zeishaan Quadri over food in the house, turning all the housemates against him. His attitude has fans thinking he is trying to emulate actor Sidharth Shukla. Gaurav Khanna's attitude towards the housemates has internet thinking he is trying to be like Sidharth Shukla.

Gaurav Khanna and Zeishaan Quadri fight over food

In the new promo video, Zeishaan can be seen accusing Gaurav of eating food meant for seven people alone, leaving them without any. Gaurav can be heard saying, “In just one serving, I ate lentils made for 7 people?” Zeishaan is then heard telling other housemates that Gaurav is not ready to accept his mistake, and Amaal Mallik further called him a liar. Zeishaan then added, “Sabse bada jahil hai Gaurav (the biggest illiterate is Gaurav).”

He is then seen confronting Gaurav head-on by saying, “We have heard that you didn’t take just one bowl of lentil, but you took it 3-4 times because you found it to be tasty.” Even though Gaurav called it a lie, the housemates turned against him. He was sitting on the sofa with his arms spread across it when Baseer said, “We can see zero concerns from you, just look at the way you are sitting.” Gaurav ended the conversation saying, “You think I took it? Go nominate me.”

His attitude towards the housemates invited reactions from the audience. One of the comments read, “Showing attitude like Sidharth Shukla.” Another commented, “Sidharth’s cheap copy-Gaurav Khanna.” Another wrote, “Brother, you can copy Sidharth Shukla but can never be like him.” Another commented, “trying to be Sidharth.” Meanwhile, some defended him, saying ‘anger suits him’ and that the housemates are ‘unnecessarily targeting him.’

Bigg Boss 19 nominated contestants

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss held the first nomination of the season in the assembly room of the house, leading to seven contestants being nominated this week, including Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek and Pranit More. Farhana Bhatt, who was voted out by the housemates for her rude behaviour towards them, is currently observing them 24/7 from a secret room. Salman Khan will announce the contestant whose journey will end in the very first week during Weekend Ka Vaar. The show is available to watch on JioCinema at 10 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.