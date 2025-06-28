'Thinking of you today': Shefali Jariwala's last Twitter post was a heartfelt tribute to ex-boyfriend Sidharth Shukla

The sudden death of actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala on Friday shocked fans and the industry. The 42-year-old reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest. Her social media was flooded with shocked messages from fans, who saw that her last post was just three days ago. The actor had even performed very recently in Goa. However, her last post on Twitter (now X) was several months ago, and ironically, it was in memory of another Bigg Boss 13 contestant who died young - Sidharth Shukla. Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla dated in the late 2000s.

Shefali Jariwala's last post

Shefali Jariwala was more active on Instagram than on Twitter. On the latter, her last post was in September 2024. It was a picture of her hugging Sidharth Shukla on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. "Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla," Shefali wrote in the post, dated September 2, 2024, the third death anniversary of the actor. Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The actor died in September 2021 at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack, just like Shefali.

Shefali and Sidharth had dated over 15 years ago, when they were both working on TV. The two remained friends even after their breakup. In a 2020 interview with BollywoodLife, Shefali had said, "Both of us are very logical people. Also, we have similar interests, we would talk about travel, space, bullet trains and whatnot. Even after we stopped dating, we were always cordial whenever we bumped into each other."

Shefali Jariwala's death

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame in the early 2000s with the viral hit Kaanta Laga. She worked in several movies and TV shows, but the song remained her claim to fame. On Friday, she was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, but doctors reportedly declared her dead upon arrival.

The cause of her death remains unclear, though some sources suggest that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest. Her family has yet to issue an official statement regarding the circumstances of her passing.

Mumbai Police sources have confirmed the news of her death. "Actress Shefali Jariwala has passed away at the age of 42. Her body was found at her residence in the Andheri area of Mumbai," a police source said, adding that the body was found at her residence in Andheri.