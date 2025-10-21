Cardiologist warns ‘heart failure is just as serious as some cancers’; shares symptoms, who is at risk, prevention tips

Heart failure is a silent condition that can affect anyone. It doesn’t mean your heart has stopped; rather, it means it’s not pumping strong enough to meet your body’s needs, and it’s more common than people think. 1 in 5 people will develop heart failure in their lifetime, and over 6 million are already living with it in the US. (Twitter/PsychiatristCNS)

According to Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, cardiologist, a native of Russia who specialises in heart failure, advanced heart failure, and heart transplantation, 1 in 5 people will develop heart failure in their lifetime, and over 6 million are already living with it in the US.

‘Heart failure is just as serious as cancer…’

In an Instagram post shared on May 12, he highlighted the facts that many don't realise about heart failure: “It can be just as serious as some cancers. Without the right treatment, 1 in 2 people may not live more than 5 years after diagnosis.”

However, he pointed out that with the right care, medications, and lifestyle changes, people can live longer and better with heart failure every day. “Know the signs. Ask the questions. Your heart’s future depends on it,” he advised. Here's everything you need to learn about the signs, risks, and how to protect your heart:

What is heart failure?

Dr Yaranov explained, “Heart failure means the heart isn't pumping blood as well as it should. This doesn't mean the heart has stopped, but that it's struggling to meet the body's needs.”

Common symptoms

According to the cardiologist, here are some common symptoms you should look out for to catch heart failure early on:

Shortness of breath during daily activities or when lying down

Persistent fatigue

Swelling in legs, ankles, or feet

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Persistent cough or wheezing

Who's at risk?

Heart failure can affect anyone, but risk factors include:

High blood pressure

Coronary artery disease

Diabetes

Obesity

Smoking

Excessive alcohol consumption

Prevention tips

Here are some prevention tips that the cardiologist suggested:

Maintain a healthy weight

Exercise regularly

Eat a balanced diet low in sodium

Avoid tobacco and limit alcohol

Manage stress effectively

When to see a doctor?

Lastly, he advised that if you or someone you know experiences symptoms like unexplained fatigue, shortness of breath, or swelling, consult a healthcare professional immediately. “Early detection can make a significant difference,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.