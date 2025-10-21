Heart surgeon ranks how 5 harmful things for health on a scale of 1-10: Vaping, drinking soda and more

To protect heart health, one needs to scrutinise their daily habits. There are certain problematic things which dominate lifestyle, some of them are very obvious. But they get the leeway because what's wrong with occasionally indulging, right? But the truth is bitter, as these unhealthy habits build up and quietly affect your heart and overall health. So, how ‘unhealthy’ is your unhealthy habit? Take it from a heart expert and his rating on the five common things that may be damaging your heart. Find out what is the heart surgeon's rating for harmful habits like vaping. (Freepik)

Georgia-based cardiovascular surgeon, Dr Jeremy London, unveiled in an October 20 Instagram post, his rating on a scale of 10 on five common habits, with 1 being the least harmful and 10 being the most damaging for heart health. He ranked them based on his clinical experience and personal observation.

1. Vaping- 10/10

Vaping is often seen as a relatively safer alternative, but the heart surgeon warned about it, saying that he has personally seen younger people suffer because of vaping. He rated it 10.

Dr London said, “Although we don't have the data like we have with cigarettes, over many, many years, I have personally seen some tragic outcomes in young individuals who vape. ”

One of the reasons smoking may seem more dangerous while vaping is downplayed is because, as the doctor pointed out is that cigarettes have been studied for a very long time, whereas vaping is relatively new in the scene.

2. Stress- 8/10

Stress is a common biological response, and while rating it, Dr London found it tricky to rate. While it may seem overtly bad, Dr London shed light on the positive aspect of stress, which helps when one goes out for a run, lifts weights.

But still, it doesn't make up for the negative side of stress, which far outweighs the adrenaline stress pumps in. The heart surgeon rated it 8 on 10, and said, “ Stress is tricky. There's good stress, like when you go out for a run, and you lift weights, and you are actually improving your overall health and your longevity, but emotional stress at work, financial stress, these can take their toll.”

3. Soda- 4/10

Personally, Dr London avoids regular soda because they are high in calories. Diet sodas are viewed as the healthier alternative. But here's the downside, which he shared based on his personal experience, “When I drink diet sodas, I crave bad foods.”

4. Sleep - 10/10

Sleep is frequently named as one of the top preventive measures for good health, serving as a vital pillar for well-being. It allows the body to rest and recover. Chronic sleep deprivation only invites a host of health issues.

Rating sleep problem highest on the scale, the heart surgeon opened up about his initial struggle with sleep problems, “Something that I have struggled with for a long time, I think it's had a huge impact on my overall health. The more I try and control my sleep, the worse it gets. I have totally had to change my relationship with sleep. I recommend that you evaluate your own.”

Dr London urged people to exercise self-awareness regarding sleep patterns and quality. It is crucial to look closely, identify what works, what does not and tailor the routine to personal needs rather than blindly following generic advice.

5. Alcohol- 10/10

Alcohol is also one of the habits rated most harmful, receiving a full ten. According to the heart surgeon, alcohol's damage is so deep and extensive that it affects the body at the very cellular level. Although drinking is a personal choice, the doctor reminded that there is solid scientific evidence that proves all the associated risks and complications. The damage is so serious that even small amounts of alcohol don't go unnoticed. A study from September 2025, published in the BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, revealed that even occasional sips, like at a party, increase the risk of dementia.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.