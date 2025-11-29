Orthopaedic surgeon decodes Virat Kohli’s diet; reveals plant-based meals and ‘no oil, no spice’ rule he follows daily

Virat Kohli’s commitment to fitness goes beyond strict workouts and recovery routines, it begins with what he puts on his plate. Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon and health educator, in his November 25 Instagram post, has analysed the star batter’s daily diet, revealing surprising details about his food choices and the consistency he maintains across all three meals. (Also read: Cardiologist with 16+ years of experience warns of 5 ‘silent’ heart attack symptoms most people ignore ) Dr. Manan explains Virat Kohli's shift to plant proteins for optimal fitness. (AFP)

Dr Manan shared a clip from an old interview of Virat Kohli, offering a closer look at how the cricketer’s diet transformed over the years. In the video, Kohli opens up about the health issues that pushed him toward major dietary changes and how those shifts affected his performance.

What pushed Virat Kohli to change his diet

“Being vegetarian was connected to a health issue. My stomach became so acidic. So he said, you need to change your diet,” Virat says in the clip. He adds, “You need to make your diet less meat-based. And then I changed my whole diet from there. Every game, my energy was 120%. I had no stiffness in my body.”

Reflecting on the transition, Dr Manan recalls, “Virat Kohli, a man who used to eat meat in all three meals of the day, who famously loved butter chicken, shifted almost 90% of his diet to plant-based and he did it because of a health issue.”

He continues, “So the real question is, a top athlete like Virat Kohli, how does he maintain peak performance without his main source of non-veg protein? Now here’s how.”

How Virat maintains peak performance on plant-heavy diet

According to Dr Manan, Kohli’s current diet relies heavily on high-quality plant proteins. “Virat’s diet today is built on high-quality plant proteins like lentils, legumes, tofu, quinoa, foods that give him all the essential amino acids he needs for muscle repair, strength and explosive power,” he explains.

But he emphasises that the real transformation isn’t just about protein. “This magic doesn’t lie in protein alone. It’s in how clean his entire diet is. He goes easy on fats, and his carbs are simple and controlled,” Dr Manan says.

He also shares Kohli’s non-negotiable rule: “Avoid all oily, deep-fried, spicy and heavy foods. Because these cause inflammation, slow recovery and push up your body fat levels.”

The surgeon adds that Kohli himself admits his meals aren’t particularly exciting and that this simplicity is intentional. “In fact, he has also said that his meals look almost boring, but that’s exactly why they work. Minimal oil, minimal seasoning, maximum function,” Dr Manan notes. “This approach keeps his calories tight, his recovery fast, and his body fat at optimal athlete levels.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.